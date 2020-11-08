There have been 1,115 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 3 deaths in the same period.
111 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,245 in the hospital.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: 1,596 new cases in 24 hours with 39 new deaths
17,229 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 7.3 of these were positive
Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 1,596 new cases with 39 new reported deaths.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: CalMac ferry cancellation amid new outbreak in Western Isles
Over 3,000 people have died in Scotland as a result of the virus.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.