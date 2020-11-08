There have been 1,115 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 3 deaths in the same period. 

111 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,245 in the hospital. 

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: 1,596 new cases in 24 hours with 39 new deaths

17,229 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 7.3 of these were positive

Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 1,596 new cases with 39 new reported deaths.  

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: CalMac ferry cancellation amid new outbreak in Western Isles

Over 3,000 people have died in Scotland as a result of the virus. 