Contact tracing is under way after a cluster has been identified linked to a cafe in Arran, while the number of cases on the island has increased in recent days.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran Test and Protect team today confirmed contact tracing is being carried out around the Little Rock Café in Brodick, which is now temporarily closed.

Those who have been identified as close contacts through this process have already been contacted directly by the Test and Protect Team and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

In a statement from Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health, she said:

"The Little Rock Café has robust distancing and hygiene processes in place to minimise the risk of viral spread and to support Test and Protect. The risk to the public remains low.

"However, as a further precaution, the café is temporarily closed. Environmental Health will also conduct a routine check of the premises as per usual procedures."

Health bosses have called for "extra vigilance" in response to the increased number of cases.

Ms McNiven added: "We are asking customers who have been in the restaurant in the last two weeks to be extra vigilant and, if they develop any of the symptoms of a fever, new persistent cough or loss of taste or smell they need to self-isolate immediately and book a test for COVID-19.

"All relevant Public Health measures are in place and our Public Health Team are working to manage and monitor the situation."

No further information will be released by officials at this time, in order to respect and maintain patient confidentiality.

Yesterday the health board confirmed that recent days had seen an increased number of cases of COVID 19 on the island.

A statement from NHS Ayrshire and Arran read: "There have now been a total of 14 cases on Arran.

"Some cases of community transmission have not had clear contact with known cases.

"This reflects the situation in other parts of the country but means that determined effort will be needed to limit further spread."

It continued: "The approach of test and trace continues to drive efforts to contain the spread of the virus. This involves carefully tracking contacts in the infectious period.

"Positive cases and anyone defined as a contact will be called by the contact tracing team and given advice about self-isolation and the support available.

"It has been a very tough year for some and we know that sticking to the overall guidance and self-isolation is hard. Please do your best to keep going with

these measures and supporting our community through these difficult times.

"Remember that social distancing, use of face coverings and hygiene measures remain vital measures. Thank you for the efforts you are making."