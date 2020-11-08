THERE are a million and one things to be done before President-elect Biden moves into the White House. Near the top of the list is receiving briefings on foreign leaders. Out come the files, with everything the Prime Ministers and Presidents have ever said about US administrations.

Boris Johnson must have a relatively thick manilla folder. Maybe it is even a box file. Formerly Foreign Secretary, before that London mayor, and for many years a prolific columnist, Mr Johnson has a reputation for crafting memorable descriptions of the foreign leaders he has met, and plenty he he has not.

He once said former US presidential contender Hillary Clinton looked like a “sadistic mental health nurse”. On hearing that President Barack Obama had moved a bust of Johnson’s controversial hero, Winston Churchill, out of the Oval Office, he said it was a “symbol of the part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British empire”.

The Obama comment went down badly with the administration, including then Vice-President Joe Biden. Years later, judging by one exchange on Twitter, it still stings. The PM had congratulated Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on her “historic achievement”. Among those reading the tweet was Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for Mr Obama. After calling the British PM a “shape-shifting creep” he said, “We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump.”

With the special relationship at such a delicate juncture, it was time for the British Foreign Secretary to set sail on the Sunday show airwaves. Except there was a hitch. Make that two hitches.

First, Dominic Raab could not appear in person on The Andrew Marr Show or Ridge on Sunday as he was self-isolating having come into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. That meant a Zoom interview, with the Foreign Secretary crammed into a corner with not very flattering lighting. It was a look that might have been fine for Mike from payroll, but not for the First Secretary of State making overtures to the world’s most important democracy.

The second hitch was that Mr Raab had spent the days since the US election refusing to condemn Mr Trump’s false allegations of electoral corruption. Mr Raab had also made an enigmatic reference to “processes still playing out”. All a touch “awks”, as they might say in the corridors of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Sophy Ridge, bagging the first interview with Mr Raab since the US elections (beating Marr by, oh, a full half hour), asked the Foereign Secretary if his mention of “processes” had not fuelled false conspiracy theories.

“No, I think that’s a very partisan skew on it. The reality is we want to respect the integrity and processes in place,” he said.

“People complain about interference in our politics here – I think it is right to tread carefully and sensitively, particularly after what was clearly a very close election, far closer than the media or the pundits expected.”

Though Mr Biden and the UK PM have never met there is a history between the two. Mr Johnson made the Obama and Hillary remarks. In return, Mr Biden once labelled the Prime Minister a “physical and emotional clone” of Mr Trump, and he was a fierce critic of Brexit. Clearly there is smoothing over to be done.

Earlier, Marr had interviewed Chris Coons, a friend of Joe Biden’s for more than 30 years. The Democrat senator has been tipped as the new administration’s Secretary of State. He certainly gave Mr Raab and anyone else watching a lesson in statesmanship and accentuating the positive. He even had a name-check for Glasgow.

Asked what the British government had to do to convince the US it was going to be a good ally, Mr Coons said: “The reality is the current government in the UK shares a number of the biggest priorities that a new Biden-Harris administration will have: combatting climate change; finding ways to work together on privacy and security issues; and promoting democracy in the world.” These “enduring and tectonic forces” would bring the UK and US together quickly, he said.

As for the British PM’s “part-Kenyan” remarks about President Obama, Mr Coons said: “All elected officials make comments here and there. That certainly wasn’t one that was well received on my part.

"But frankly rather than revisiting comments that may have been made days or years ago I think as we reimagine our engagement with our vital allies around the world it’s important in a post-Trump era to have an open mind about how we can work together.

Mr Coons said next year’s climate change conference in Glasgow was “a tremendous opportunity for us to jump start a new chapter in US-UK relations”.

Mr Raab certainly seemed relieved when he appeared on Marr. So much so that he predicted there would be a call between Boris Johnson and President-elect Biden “shortly”. Where Mr Johnson sits on the President-Elect’s call sheet – top, middle, bottom – remains to be seen.

