EFFORTS to contain the spread of coronavirus among pupils are putting an “oppressive and debilitating” burden on school leaders and risking the quality of education, according to an influential professional association.

The warning comes as new data indicates sharp increases in infection rates among children and young people.

Jim Thewliss, General Secretary at School Leaders Scotland (SLS), said senior staff accepted they would have an important role to play in Covid isolation and contact tracing, adding that he was “absolutely” behind arrangements to ensure safety.

But he said the process was consuming enormous amounts of time and that the strain on wider teaching activity during a period of already relentless disruption was a significant cause for concern.

He has called for some of the £80 million announced for the recruitment of extra teachers and support staff to be diverted into providing additional administrative assistance.

“When it comes to the situation in which a child is identified as having Covid, then someone in the school will have to make contact with all of the people that child could have been in touch with,” explained Mr Thewliss.

“You might have to go back to the seating plans for that day to see who the child was in class with, or the child might say they were on the school bus. All of those people have to be contacted and informed, or given advice about self-isolation and what to do next.

“A single child who tests positive might lead to a headteacher being up until two in the morning as they deal with track and trace – and that’s happening regularly. If more than one child is involved, then the headteacher and other members of their senior management – deputy headteachers and business managers - can also find themselves working until that sort of time.

“If the school is notified of a positive Covid test result on a Friday, that process then has to continue over the weekend, because the parents of the child and all of that child’s contacts have to be reached.”

Mr Thewliss said the situation was affecting several aspects of school life.

“The impact of track and trace on headteachers, deputy headteachers and the business managers who typically look after the administrative side of school operations is debilitating and oppressive, and causing a huge amount of stress – that’s both in terms of staff health and wellbeing, and its strain on our ability to work towards those longer term strategic goals [such as learning, exams, closing the attainment gap and so on],” he warned.

It comes as the latest data from the Covid-19 Education Recovery Group shows that infection rates among nursery age children and young people are on the rise, with figures for the week ending October 25 highest among 16 to 17-year-olds (168.9 cases per 100,000) and 14 to 15-year-olds (112 per 100,000). The general population rate was recorded as 183.7 per 100,000.

Mr Thewliss said: “Over the last four or five weeks, the pandemic has begun to impact upon schools, and we’re asking government and local authorities to come together and get some of that fund into providing administration support within schools for the Covid track and trace operation.

“That could be as simple as having additional staff in school who would be able to access a database, extract an address, attach the address to and send a letter to, or otherwise communicate the information to those affected by a positive test within a school.”

He added: “The physical and mental health and wellbeing of the staff involved in dealing with the impact of Covid is a major issue.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe, Children and Young People spokesperson at council umbrella group Cosla, said councils had worked quickly to recruit additional teachers and support staff with money made available by the Scottish Government.

“All our staff are working hard to deliver education in light of the additional COVID-19 mitigation measures… and we will continue to look for any opportunity to maximise the resources available to education departments and schools to meet the pressures they are facing,” he added.

A Government spokesman said: “Our guidance on reducing the risks of coronavirus in schools… sets out clearly what health mitigations should be in place to help prevent infection and transmission in schools.

“We have backed this up with extra investment, more staff and more teachers. But we know, while this helps, school leaders, teachers and staff across our education system are working hard to keep schools open and keep everyone safe.

“When incidents do occur, Test and Protect and outbreak management processes are vital to ensuring schools remain as safe as possible under very challenging circumstances.”