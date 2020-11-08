THE perils of live broadcasting, part 347. News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby put in a long shift in Washington DC last week. Come Saturday night the result was finally clear and Bradby was on the home stretch. What could possibly go wrong now?
Telling viewers about Biden supporters’ celebrations in New York, Bradby cut to a live shot of some very happy people in Times Square, one of whom was toting a placard setting out in large letters how the sign holder felt about President Trump. The camera cut away but it was too late, and Bradby had to later apologise for any offence caused to viewers. Could have been worse – it might have been a Janey Godley placard.
