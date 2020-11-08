Two walkers who became lost and were “not equipped for a night outdoors” had to be airlifted from the Cuillins last night.

In an operation involving Skye Mountain Rescue, Stornoway Coastguard and Lochaber and Skye police, the pair were airlifted to safety by helicopter.

Fortunately, the pair were delivered from danger “safe and well”, according to the rescue team.

It comes as Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) has reported it has seen an increase in callouts in the last few months, forcing SMR teams to find new ways to adapt and continue to provide safe care during the pandemic.

And Covid adaptations have taken many forms, both for training and for rescue operations.

Some training methods are easier to perform socially-distanced than others, such as radio skills, however other hands-on learning is still required - including first aid and medical care as well as rigging.

Dr Alex McDonald of Moffat MRT said: “In the last few months, members of the public have ventured out more, perhaps to places they wouldn’t have visited previously, or to enjoy local sights in the face of national or international movement restrictions. This has meant MR Teams have seen an increase in callouts.

“Teams remain committed to aiding those in need of assistance, but we need to integrate our COVID safety mechanisms to minimise cross-infection.

“The risks of passing on COVID (with the known early infectious period without symptoms) continues to need to be addressed, be that from/to the casualty or one of our own. Psychologically that’s quite difficult as none of us wish to harm anyone else, but with our adaptations, we believe we can minimise that risk.”

Mountain rescue teams' approach to callouts has also needed to change in recent months, with personal protective equipment (PPE) and team sizes taken into account.

He added: “Sometimes it’s not clear exactly what is needed at each incident in terms of equipment, distance, technical aspects, length of carryout, time of search, so more often than not we find the whole team are called and then sent home if no longer required.

"For our team, we think this is the most pragmatic approach as it minimises any further waiting for necessary resources to arrive. Even more challenging is multiple callouts in small teams where the whole available team is needed, as played out on one weekend recently where we had 3 callouts in a day!

“PPE isn’t the easiest to work in for carryouts – some masks heavily limit the flow of breathing air if doing heavy exertion, the surgical gloves can split, and waterproofs or water-resistant clothing (to prevent virus penetrating our clothing) are a bit sweaty to work in. We have to consider the safest approach, often through adopting MR national guidance and/or team specialists working through the local issues.”

And although Covid-19 has undoubtedly made the job even more challenging, Dr McDonald is confident that SMR can continue to provide superb care during the pandemic.

He concluded: “So, Covid is here for the time-being, and Mountain Rescue has adapted already and will continue to do so with updating guidance and evidence.

“We put a lot of work into finding solutions for the practicalities of our callouts and training, as best as we can within the guidance but preserving safety. We will continue to provide care and guidance for the injured and lost, we take pride in doing so, however for the time-being, life for us all has an added layer of complexity.”

Funded by public donation, SMR works nationally to support and represent the 24 independent mountain rescue teams that operate across Scotland.

You can reach Scottish Mountain Rescue on 01479 861370. In case of emergency call 999 and ask for Police then Mountain Rescue.