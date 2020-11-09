The US election is over (we hope) and I have a question for you: how do you feel? Happy? Hopeful? Relieved? Perhaps you felt a bit of schadenfreude at Trump’s defeat (me too); perhaps you got a bit teary at the sight of Biden supporters partying in the streets; and perhaps you even felt a bit optimistic when the President-elect called for an end to the enmity. It’s time to listen to each other again, he said, it’s time to stop treating our opponents as our enemies.

But it’s not quite that simple is it? Joe Biden’s speech was an acknowledgement of how emotional the election was, and not just for those who had a vote. He even expressed sympathy for Trump supporters and how they might be feeling. “For all those who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment,” he said. Biden appears to be hoping that the disappointment and anger will subside and Trump’s supporters may be prepared to buy into the greater good of unity.

I have to say: I do not share his optimism, partly because of how Trump supporters think, partly because of how politics works, and partly because of what I’ve seen in the UK with independence and Brexit. I don’t want to exaggerate possible parallels, and I’m not saying Trumpist nationalism and Scottish nationalism are necessarily tributaries of the same river, but the First Minister herself drew a parallel when she said a second vote on independence must not be resisted. “As we’re seeing across the Atlantic,” she said, “politicians who rage against democracy don’t prevail.”

I happen to think that’s a strange comparison to make – does Nicola Sturgeon really think the UK Government is like Trump? I also think the First Minister, who’s prone to rage herself, may be revealing more than she thinks and that there are better parallels to draw. It’s all there in the American election: campaigns driven by nationalism are emotional and intense because they touch on our personalities, and memories, and sense of identity. That’s why it’s raw and that’s why it’s going to take more than Biden’s hope of healing to put right.

We shouldn’t take the point too far of course, but the same applies to Scotland and I know it because I feel it. A reader emailed the other day to comment on my “analytical” writing (the inverted commas were deeply sarcastic); he also said that I often started with a conclusion then looked around for evidence to support it, and in a way I agree with him. Indeed, there’s a phrase for it: defensive processing, which describes the way in which we interpret evidence and events according to our initial attitudes or emotional reactions. We all do it to some extent because we’re all human.

My own emotional impulses on the subject of independence and national identity, like yours no doubt, were probably formed pretty early on in life. When I was a kid, we went on holiday to Caithness and also to London; we had relatives in the far south of England and in the far north of Scotland; I was photographed by the sign at John O’Groats and the one at Land’s End, and these aren’t just trivial personal memories. You are who you are partly because of who you were, and what you saw, as a child.

I’m not saying, just to make it clear, that our childhoods explain all of our opinions or that you’re made unionist or nationalist by your parents; I also accept that people change their views after looking at the facts. But I do think views on nationalism, in America and in Scotland, are often a result of an emotional reaction, seeded in childhood or other personal experiences, and that we then interpret the world and what’s happening in it according to that reaction.

This may explain some of my own behaviour during the 2014 referendum. I remember, for example, telling a colleague that “I didn’t want to lose London” and her response was that it would still be there if Yes won. Ah yes, but not in the same way, I said. I also remember some pretty brutal, intense and frustrating arguments with friends and relatives and they were brutal, tense and frustrating because we were all feeling pretty emotional.

The emotional divide in Scotland also made me cautious about writing any of this down. First of all, I don’t always find it easy to talk about emotions. Second, I know some readers are going to mock me for feeling emotional about London and England (even though they may feel emotional about Scotland). And thirdly, we all like to think that our opinions come from a dispassionate view of the facts, even though I’ve yet to meet the Scot who has an entirely objective view of constitutional politics. If you know of such a person, tell me who they are, and we’ll have them stuffed and put in a museum.

Perhaps the point I’m trying to make here is that we should try to acknowledge how emotions affect our opinions and cut the opposition some slack because they’re the same as us really. Some unionists, for example, tend to see nationalists as moist-eyed jingoists who aren’t too clever about the economic facts, but there’s an emotional element to unionism too. I recall a friend of mine telling me that, the night before the referendum in 2014, she shed tears at the thought the UK might be coming to an end.

The fact that this emotional element exists also means we need to try to manage the process for the sake of our own wellbeing. In his speech, Joe Biden said there had been a lot of enmity in America and, in the most compassionate way possible, called for his opponents to accept the result, and it’s here that the Scottish parallels really kick in: the same could apply to Scotland one day.

To put it another way: I recognise emotions have played a part in my views on independence (and I wouldn’t believe you if you told me you were different). But I also recognise that there’s a chance Scotland might become independent one day and that to cling too passionately or angrily to the status quo is unhealthy. Emotions – yours and mine – have led us to this point. But emotions can also help us prepare for a future in which the other side wins.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.

.