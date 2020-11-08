Harley Smith has been named as the teenager who was killed following a fatal crash in Falkirk on Friday evening.

The collision happened around 8.55pm on Friday, 6 November, on the A803, Polmont Road at its junction with Dundas Road and involved a silver Mercedes Benz and a cyclist.

16-year-old Harley Smith, from Grangemouth, had been on his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the silver Mercedes and the two passengers were uninjured.

Emergency services and collision investigators were in attendance and the road was closed for several hours, reopening around 4am on Saturday, 7 November.

Sergeant David Marr of the Stirling Road Police Unit said: “This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the boy who sadly lost his life, along with all of those involved.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward. I would ask motorists using the A803 yesterday evening and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3967 of 6 November.

His family has requested privacy as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

Harley was a former cadet at Grangemouth Sea Cadets, who say he had "a bright future ahead of him."

A tribute written by Lt. Cunningham of the cadets read: "It is with a very heavy heart that I am bringing you the tragic news that one of our former cadets, Harley Smith, was involved in a collision with a car whilst on his bike & sadly lost his life. He was only 16.

"Not all of you will have known Harley but for those who do they will know he was a very quiet, unassuming & dedicated cadet. He started out as a bluejacket & later moved to the RMC but always gave his all & had such a bright future ahead of him.

We have lost one of our own who was a part of the TSForth family. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Our thoughts & condolences are with his family at this incredibly difficult time. RIP young man."