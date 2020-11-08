For many, pantomime and theatre is what makes Christmas time special.

But with pantos cancelled, and a digital Christmas on the cards, the National Theatre of Scotland has delivered the goods, with a series of digital delights to enjoy in December.

Festive online treats will include a Christmas movie filmed in one of Scotland's most beautiful landmarks, Stirling Castle.

Rapunzel, a Christmas show, will go online and in cinemas from Scottish panto legend Johnny McKnight and in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland.

The very special online festive show, filmed in the beautiful surrounds of Stirling Castle, will feature sparkling showtunes from Novasound and is set to be released in selected cinemas from 22 December.

Alternatively, you can watch the digital version of Rapunzel from the comfort of your own home, through a special page on the National Theatre of Scotland website, from 23 December 10am until 4 January 12pm.

Also included in the programme will be a festive follow-up of Janey Godley's online viral drama about Betty and Bobo - with two brand new episodes.

'Alone' - part three and part four, coming on December 26 and 31 respectively, will feature Godley as Betty, who is left contemplating her first Christmas spent alone.

Missing her family, Betty extends a virtual hand to her sister Isa in Fort William, whose larger-than-life personality might be just what she needs to chase away her lockdown blues.

Nevertheless, Betty still faces a solitary New Year's Eve, ringing in the end of a dreadful year and with nobody there to help her celebrate.

More than anything she wants to see her son Steven again, but with him stuck in Soho and no travel allowed, it looks like a lonely Hogmanay is on the cards.

Alone and Alone Part II were originally released as part of Scenes for Survival, the lockdown digital series created by the National Theatre of Scotland in association with BBC Scotland, Screen Scotland, BBC Arts’ Culture in Quarantine project, and Scotland’s leading theatre venues and companies, with support from Hopscotch Films.

The series saw 55 dramatic shorts from some of Scotland's most exciting theatre talent released between May and September 2020.

And that's not all, those in need of a theatrical fix will also be able to enjoy the rest of the National Theatre of Scotland's programme, including:

A Queen's Speech, a very special alternative message on Christmas Day from Dame of the Realm, Paige Ootabook, AKA Johnny McKnight.

A Winter Special from our Social Dance Club for LGBTI + elders and a Winter Warmer event.

20 days of festive joy with special content for online audiences from 13 December 2020 to 1 January 2021.

A chance to Win Your Own Fairy Tale experience whilst helping to raise money for the National Theatre of Scotland’s Future Fund.

For more details and the full programme of digital offerings, visit the National Theatre of Scotland's website here.