MORE than one in six workers in Scotland are being paid below the true cost of living, with women and part-time workers likely to be worst affected, anti-poverty campaigners have warned.

Some 350,000 Scots were still taking home less than the £9.30 per hour Real Living Wage (RLW) leading to calls for more action from employers.

According to the Poverty Alliance, across the UK the hospitality sector had the highest proportion of jobs paid below RLW in April 2020 (70.8 per cent), followed by the arts, entertainment and recreation sector (36.8 per cent).

It is feared that below RLW rates in these areas are likely to have been pushed up this year by a high incidence of furlough without pay being topped up by employers.

Because the wholesale and retail sector is much larger than the hospitality and arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, it accounted for the largest number of below RLW jobs (1.3 million).

The new RLW rate is rising to £9.50 across the UK - a 20p increase - supporting workers and families through the pandemic.

It will benefit 45,600 people working for 1,892 RLW employers in Scotland

The RLW mark is the only rate independently calculated based on what people need to live on.

A report by the Living Wage Foundation, which makes the calcluation found that Scotland had the lowest percentage of workers being paid below the RLW of any region of Britain.

But Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance said that still meant that 15% of the workforce are still earning a rate that doesn’t cover their everyday needs.

“We know that across the UK, a third of parents working full time earning below the RLW have been forced to skip meals because money is so tight," he said.

READ MORE: Half of Scotland's care workers paid less than Real Living Wage

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time for us all. But more and more employers are doing right by workers and families by choosing to pay a wage that is based on the real cost of living. Since the beginning of the crisis, 180 new employers in Scotland have committed to pay a RLW.

“In addition to paying people fairly, employers must also offer security of hours and contracts. The UK and Scottish Governments can play their part too, by increasing the rates of social security benefits to ensure no one is left without enough to live on.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the RLW increase.

“Ensuring staff are paid fairly shows a clear commitment to fair work practices and Scotland now has the highest proportion of RLW employees anywhere in the UK," she said.

“The Scottish Government continues to encourage all employers, regardless of size or sector, to consider paying the RLW. Not only do we see it as a crucial part of creating a fairer and more prosperous country, it also makes business sense with companies reporting more motivated and productive employees, reductions in staff turnover and stronger team performance.” Lynn Anderson, Living Wage Scotland interim manager, added: “Since the start of the pandemic employers in Scotland have continued to sign up to a real Living Wage. It is more important than ever to highlight those employers that have done right by workers and families, providing them with much needed security and stability even when times are hard. These are the employers that will allow us to recover and rebuild from this crisis.” Living Wage Week, which launches today (Monday) is a UK-wide celebration of the almost 7,000 employers that have voluntarily committed to ensure employees and sub-contracted staff earn a RLW. This includes more than two-fifths of the FTSE 100 and major household names such as Brewdog, Everton FC, Aviva, Burberry, and Nationwide.

The real Living Wage is an hourly rate of pay set independently and updated annually and should not be confused with the UK government’s National Living Wage.

It is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK, and employers choose to pay the Living Wage on a voluntary basis. According to the Living Wage Foundation, since 2001 the campaign has impacted over 250,000 employees and delivered over £1.2bn extra to some of the lowest paid workers in the UK.

The Herald revealed in May that nearly half of Scotland's social care workers were being paid less than the RLW.

The hit to the frontline coronavirus workers led to calls by the Scottish Trades Union Congress to urge employers and government to implement an immediate uplift on the hourly rate of pay to at least £2 for all key workers in Scotland.

Unison Scotland said it would be submitting a separate claim to the Scottish Government to acknowledge the financial and emotional costs suffered by health workers so far during the Covid-19 crisis. This is for a 1% - or £500, whichever is highest - increase for all staff and would be on top of any annual pay increase for employees.

Over 180 employers have become accredited Living Wage employers in Scotland since the start of the pandemic, including the learning disability support charity ENABLE Scotland who have become accredited today.

ENABLE’s Living Wage accreditation will see 1800 frontline care workers benefitting from a pay increase to the RLW, meaning these key workers are free to focus on their vital work.