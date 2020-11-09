Continued from Page 1

Political Editor

BUSINESS leaders have urged Nicola Sturgeon not to “panic” over coronavirus and impose lockdown steps tomorrow which could cause untold damage to people’s lives.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce claimed Scotland was already “at breaking point” and recent evidence suggested many restrictions ought to be relaxed rather than tightened.

President Tim Allan said a full lockdown would be a “betrayal of our communities and businesses that have sacrificed so much”.

Scotland switched to a new five-tier coronavirus system last Monday, with the Central belt, Ayrshire and Dundee at level 3, the Highlands and Islands at level 1 and the rest of the country at level 2.

Lanarkshire was on the cusp of being put into the toughest category, level 4, akin to the sort of lockdown seen at the start of the pandemic, but remains at level 3 for now.

The council-based tiers are reviewed weekly, and Ms Sturgeon will update MSPs tomorrow, with any changes starting on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon last week warned Fife could be moved from level 2 to 3 to curb transmission of the virus and safeguard hospital capacity.

She also signalled she may introduce legally enforceable travel bans instead of the current guidance to minimise all non-essential travel.

At the start of last week, the First Minister revealed she was considering whether to move to a national level 4 lockdown to take advantage of time-limited Treasury support on jobs.

After Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the furlough scheme would be extended UK-wide until the end of the March, the prospect of Ms Sturgeon imposing a precautionary lockdown to make the most of it now seemed to recede, but it has never been ruled out.

England is currently in a four-week national lockdown, with travel restrictions, pub and hospitality closures, and the shuttering of non-essential shops.

Mr Allan said there should be no move to a similar circuit-break north of the border unless it was “absolutely necessary”.

He said: “Scotland is at breaking point and at risk of being strangled for an over-abundance of caution.

“By the criteria set out in the Scottish Government’s own strategic framework, most of Scotland should be having restrictions eased, not locked down further.

“This is not just about the economy – although it is clearly facing perilous decline.

“It is about not trading harms caused by the virus, for greater harms caused by mental illness, joblessness and poverty because these can also be deadly for some. These issues must be equally factored into decision making.

“The complex tier system was created to reflect our regional variations in demography, geography and capacities.

“The First Minister must not panic and throw this plan away just days after it has been implemented, particularly where indications show the plan is working as transmissions are declining and going in the right direction.”

He went on: “Frankly, a lock down would be a betrayal of our communities and businesses that have sacrificed so much and are working together to control Covid in their areas. For example, it would be monstrously unfair to place Aberdeen, Moray, Highlands and the Borders in a Tier 4 lockdown when the data shows they barely merit level 1 let alone 2.

“Although the extension of the furlough scheme announced by the UK Government is welcome, it is not a panacea: it will protect jobs to a certain extent, and it can provide a cushion for when areas need stricter measures to control the spread of the virus.

“However, most businesses which are already depleted of cash reserves from the last lockdown, and additional local lockdowns, we all still face other costs.

“Many are at the point where it might just be easier to shut and restart at some point in the future, if at all. That will be a disaster for all of us.

“Allowing businesses to trade as normally as possible must be core to the process of managing the virus.”

Scotland recorded another 1,115 positive cases of Covid and three more deaths overnight.

The cases were down from the 1,596 announced on Saturday, although the total number of test results reported fell by more than 12,400 from the previous day’s record-high of 29,644.

Scotland’s death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days has now reached 3,036.

Around 7.3 per cent of the 17,229 tests which reported results yesterday were positive.

The number of infected hospital patients has remained at 1,245 according to the Scottish Government’s figures, although those in intensive care units is up by five to 111.

Of the new cases, 416 were found in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 245 in Lanarkshire and 122 in the othian health board area.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We agree with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce that we will not move into a lockdown unless it is absolutely necessary to do so – we have repeatedly made this clear.

“Our response to the pandemic is saving lives, however, we are acutely aware of the impact the health measures we have put in place to contain the spread of virus are having on the economy. Clearly, no-one wants these restrictions in place a moment longer than needed and they are kept under review.

“We are doing everything we can with our limited powers to help businesses, offering support which now exceeds £2.3 billion in addition to the UK Government’s furlough scheme. We will continue to work closely with business organisations to do all we can to support businesses across Scotland.”