By Tom Gordon

RICHARD Leonard has demanded an end to the Covid ban on amateur football matches amid claims tens of thousands of players are being discriminated against.

The Scottish Labour leader called on Nicola Sturgeon to ensure the looser rules for competitive professional and sem-professional games also apply to amateur ones.

He said an estimated 35,000 registered amateur players in the Central Belt had been locked out of the sport by level 3 rules which permitted other classes of match.

Mr Leonard said semi-professional teams followed the same Covid safety procedures as sides playing in the amateur leagues, yet only the amateur games had been stopped.

In a letter to the First Minister, the Central Scotland MSP warned the rules had created a “two-tiered football system in Scotland”.

The ban will “impact the physical and mental health of thousands of people who would normally be participating in the sport,” he said.

He urged the Government to find “a workable solution that allows the amateur football leagues to safely carry out games,” under the same rules as professionals.

Mr Leonard said he had been contacted about the problem by Stuart Urquhart, President of the Scottish Amateur Football Association, who had also asked for talks with the Scottish Government, but so far without success.

Mr Leonard wrote: “The current restrictions have created a two-tiered football system in Scotland, where semi-professional football teams and players are given exemptions to carry on competing in their leagues, whilst amateur teams are not.

“As I understand it, semi-pro teams follow exactly the same Covid procedures as teams in the amateur league and ‘gatherings’ are similar in size.

“Football remains Scotland’s most popular sport, it helps many people, players and fans, to focus their minds and efforts of something that provides a lot of happiness.

“That is why having a blanket ban does not work.”

“I would urge you to take the time to discuss these matters with the football amateur league.”

Mr Leonard recently called on the Government to create a Scottish Football Aid Fund to help smaller clubs avoid job losses and the associated damage to communities.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the benefits sport brings to physical and mental health as well as the key role sports clubs play in local communities.”

“This is why, in level three areas, we have provided an exemption for under-18s to continue to play football.

We understand restrictions on adult activity will be disappointing, however they are absolutely necessary to suppress the transmission of the virus in high prevalence areas.

“We will continue to review our position and provide updates when appropriate.”