MOST Scots believe there would be a mandate to hold a second independence referendum if pro-independence MSPs win a majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

A new Survation poll found 54 per cent of decided voters agreed such a scenario should lead to Indyref2, while 30 per cent disagreed, and the rest were neutral.

The finding comes from a survey which last week put support for independence at 54% among decided voters.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack last week said the No result of 2014 should not be revisited for up to 40 years, after the SNP billed it a ‘once-in-a generation’ vote.

However the poll suggests voters have moved on.

The survey asked people whether they agreed that more than half the MSPs elected next May coming from Yes parties, such as the SNP and Greens, would constitute a mandate for Indyref2.

Almost half of people (49%) agreed - with 27% saying they agreed strongly and another 22% saying they would “somewhat agree”.

Just over a quarter (27%) disagreed - with 17% strongly disagreeing with Indyref2 in such circumstances, while 10% said they disagreed “somewhat”.

After removing don’t knows (9%), the poll found 54% agreed it would be a mandate for Indyref2, while 30% disagreed and 18% neither agreed or disagreed.

Campaign consultant James Mackenzie, a former head of media for the Scottish Greens who commissioned the research, said: “Anyone who wants Scotland to get a second chance to vote on independence should vote for SNP or Green MSPs next May.

“By almost two to one, the Scottish public don’t buy the cynical chat from some quarters that only an SNP-only majority would count as a mandate, nor do they accept Boris Johnson’s anti-democratic line that we shouldn’t be allowed to vote again.”

He added: “It’s unclear how anyone will make the case for the Union next time with a straight face, which is presumably why the Prime Minister would rather we don’t get the chance.

“Whether it’s about responding to the pandemic or climate change, the semi-feudal Westminster system has repeatedly proved utterly unfit for the 21st century.”

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “A clear and overwhelming number of voters believe that Scotland should have the right to decide its own future.

“Westminster’s attempts to block the will of the people have been in vain, and the pressure on Boris Johnson to respect the democratic rights of voters in Scotland is now immense.

“We didn’t vote for this Tory Brexit, and we certainly didn’t vote for Boris Johnson. They have no right to decide Scotland’s future for us.”

Meanwhile a separate Survation poll for the anti-independence group Scotland in Union found most Scots want Edinburgh and London to work more closely on tackling Covid.

The survey 56% cent wanted the Scottish and UK governments to collaborate more, 19% wanted the status quo and 16%, primarily SNP supporters, wanted less joint working.

The poll of alos found two-thirds of Scots dissatisfied with “the way the Scottish and UK Governments work together on the issues that impact my life”, with 24% satisfied and 10% undecided.

Scotland in Union chief executive Pamela Nash said: “This poll shows that a majority of people in Scotland are dissatisfied with the way that our two governments work together, and particularly want the administrations to co-operate more amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

“Both governments should put their differences aside and take a leaf out of Joe Biden’s book as he promotes the importance of unity and bringing people together.

“This is the worst possible time to find new ways to divide Scotland, which is why the SNP should abandon its plans for a divisive second independence referendum that would tear communities apart.”