'Heartless' bosses from TV Licensing are demanding that a vulnerable dementia sufferer from Greenock forks out even though she can't use a remote control.

Patricia Gartley, 77, has vascular dementia and is not capable of operating a television to tune into any BBC channel.

Her son, Tony, says her TV is only switched on for background company and it stays tuned to a single Sky channel at all times.

Tony says his mum is exempt from paying council tax because of her condition and believes it is ridiculous to ask her to pay £157, especially when she doesn't watch any BBC programmes.

He said: "She will not be paying her TV licence as she does not watch any BBC channel programmes and has no access to the BBC iPlayer.

"The only channel she watches is Sky Witness."

When Tony advised TV Licensing of his mum's circumstances and asked for some understanding, he received a blunt reply back saying that she still had to pay.

After an exchange of messages he issued them an ultimatum, saying: "If you or your colleagues pursue this matter anymore I shall be removing the television completely, so if you wish to remove my mother's only pleasure in life then so be it."

Tony told the Greenock Telegraph: "My mum only uses the television as a noise in the background and something to look at.

"She has carers in four times a day.

"It is totally heartless, there seems no consideration.

"There is no consideration for my mother's health.

"I've got power of attorney and the television is only there as a bit of company for her.

"It's a disgrace that she should be put in this position when she can't even operate a remote control."

Despite being informed that Mrs Gartley's television could now be removed, bosses at the licensing authority are refusing to back down.

A TV Licensing spokesperson said: “We are sorry that Mr Gartley was concerned by the communications received by his mother.

"However by law a licence is needed to watch or stream programmes live on any channel, including Sky channels, and this has been explained to him.

“We have made it easier than ever for family members or care workers to deal with TV Licensing on behalf of older customers.

"To support older people who are struggling financially we have also introduced the 75+ Plan, so customers are able to make smaller, more regular payments from around £3 a week.

"Anyone aged 75 or over receiving Pension Credit is eligible for a free licence.”

The law says you need to be covered by a licence to watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on TV on any channel, but there is huge controversy around licence fees, particularly for the elderly, and growing debate about whether the funding model is fit for purpose.

Some local senior citizens are refusing to pay after exemptions ended and one Greenock woman told the Tele earlier this year that she'd be willing to go to jail on a point of principle if she is prosecuted over her non-payment protest.

TV Licensing said: "We encourage those who are eligible to apply for Pension Credit.

"The threshold for Pension Credit is set by the government.

"We have considerably increased the size of the customer support call centre so that we’re on hand to answer any queries, on 0300 790 6151."