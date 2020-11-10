THERE was much predictable wailing and gnashing of teeth from the online contingent of the Yes movement following the publication of an interview in the Herald on Sunday between myself and the former head of GCHQ regarding his thoughts on security in a post-independence Scotland.

Sir David Omand had a lot to say, as you’d expect from someone who was one of Britain’s leading spies. Omand was GCHQ director from 1996 to 1997. In 2002, he became the UK’s first Security and Intelligence Coordinator. He served until 2005, overseeing all of the UK’s intelligence agencies, and was responsible for national counter terrorism strategy and ‘homeland security’. He also sat for seven years on the Joint Intelligence Committee.

Scotland would struggle to set up its own functioning intelligence services after independence, he said. Omand also believes that the SNP’s current positions on joining Nato and getting rid of Trident after independence are incompatible.

Cue online hysteria from Yes supporters: it was a British black op, it was all lies, why would any paper report what he was saying … on it went, as sure as sundown.

The reaction was disappointing for two reasons. Firstly, the Yes movement has plenty of sharp minds and decent folk – but not online unfortunately. Online it’s a screaming mob. That’s a serious problem, because in the age of social media, it’s Twitter and Facebook which act as the shop window for any political movement. So rather than the world seeing the bright people and honest debate that you’ll find when you meet and talk to real Yes activists, who go out there knocking doors and trying to woo undecided folk to vote for independence, what becomes most visible is this Trumpian minority – which includes some elected politicians, I should add.

Trumpianism takes us to the second point, because the hysteria and rage which greeted Omand’s interview came just hours after Joe Biden made his call for America to unite. When Biden made his speech as president-elect in Delaware, early in the hours of Sunday UK-time, he was offering the world a plea for rationality, reasoned debate, empathy, and an end to enmity, hate and division.

We all have our passionate convictions, but we need to accept that others differ, and we also need to allow that sometimes we aren’t always right.

There were also a number of ironies to the rage from the online Yes brigade which greeted Omand’s thoughts. Number one was the fact that, in a way, he was doing the independence campaign a favour. The Yes movement has singularly failed to tackle any of the big issues it needs to tackle in order to win a second referendum – chief among them, the economy and security. Omand raised the level of debate – but instead of engaging, the angry online Yes movement tried to shout him down.

The second irony is that the online contingent played right into Omand’s hands. I spoke to Omand because he has a new book out, called How Spies Think. He says it’s “a plea for rationality in an irrational world”. It’s his rebuttal of the online world. Where social media has disposed of nuance and reason, Omand’s book is a defence of critical thinking. The online Yes movement couldn’t have made Omand’s point better for him if it’d tried.

So let’s consider what Omand says about our political discourse and how we could fix it. We’re emotional creatures, he says, but we need to balance that emotion with the rational side of ourselves. He worries that more than ever “we underplay the rational part [of ourselves] because the internet focuses so much on [the] emotional”. We now live in a world where “I’d like it to be true, becomes it might be true, and then that becomes it’s as good as true, so you get this spread of truth decay and we get alternative facts”.

“Our knowledge of the world is fragmentary, incomplete and even sometimes wrong,” Omand says, “but by trying really hard you can put together a reasonable picture to inform decisions. If you know the kind of ways you fall into error, like group think or confirmation bias, you can have a pretty good stab at producing an impartial analysis which you’ve then got to run past your emotional analysis.”

To return to the online Yes movement: nobody was asking the denizens of social media to agree with Omand – that’s certainly not the job of newspaper reporters. Here was an interesting person saying some interesting things with a bearing on the debate around the future of Scotland. All that’s required of such information is for the receiver to listen, consider and engage with it on a rational level.

The idea that this was some move by British intelligence was painfully silly. Since when did spies speak on the record when carrying out black psychological operations?

Omand also made a point which many traditional independence supporters believe: that if Scotland wants to be in Nato post-independence then it will find itself on a slippery slope to not being able to get rid of Trident. The alliance would likely pressure the new state not to kick out nuclear weapons – an act which Nato chiefs would see as destabilising to security.

Of course, speak to any average, intelligent Yes voter in real life and they know all this – because that’s how normal people think. The online world is the reverse, a distorting mirror. We should be aware by now, surely, not to believe or give credence to anything we hear or see online.

Omand did have one possible solution to this collapse of reason: the teaching of critical thinking in schools. I don’t know one educator who wouldn’t agree with him. Youngsters should be taught what constitutes a fact, how to construct an argument, what a reliable source is, and how the online world is full of emotional traps and manipulation which exploit our worst instincts.

Nobody has to accept Omand’s view of independence, but he’s a man worth listening to rationally. The one issue nobody should differ on him with, though, is that we need to find a better way of debating, and rediscover paths to disagreement which don’t divide us. Surely, after the demise of Donald Trump that makes sense?

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald