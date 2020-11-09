A FOX had to be rescued after being trapped for a week at a Scottish Championship football ground.

The inquisitive animal managed to sneak into Dens Park, home of Dundee, by squeezing under the concourse but was unable to find its way out again.

Groundskeepers were alerted to the furry intruder after hearing scratching coming from behind a door.

Unfortunately, the bushy-tailed interloper had to be put down by the Scottish SPCA because of an injury it suffered to its leg.

The fox was cornered in a toilet

The charity have urged that checks for errant wildlife be carried on premises closed by the Covid pandemic.

In normal circumstances the fox would have been spotted sooner, but was able to escape detection as fans are not allowed into the ground.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Stuart Louch, said: “We’re not sure how long the fox had been in the stadium, it could have been up to a week.

“The fox had found his way underneath the concourse. His leg was very badly injured and had become infected. We suspect he had sustained an injury after falling from a height.

“As there are no fans attending games just now due to the pandemic, the grounds are not checked as often as they would if there was footfall."

She added: “The groundskeepers acted very quickly when they realised the fox was trapped. They managed to contain him and immediately contacted us. We were there within the hour.

“Unfortunately the wounds and infection in the fox’s leg were so severe that he sadly had to be put to sleep.

“We are urging those who take care of buildings or stadiums to check the vicinity regularly in case any wild animals have become trapped."