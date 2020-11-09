A NEW benefit paying families at least £520 a year per child has opened for applications.

The Scottish Child Payment went live today for sign-ups, providing £10 per week, per child under six, for eligible low-income families.

The payments will come into force from February 15, 2021 – expanding to children under the age of 16 by the end of 2022.

How does the payment work?

The £10 a week payment, paid monthly, is available to eligible parents for every child under the age of six.

The Scottish Government say it’s up to parents to decide what to spend the money on, but suggest things like travel costs, nappies and other essentials, childcare and family days out.

Who can apply?

You can apply for the scheme if you live in Scotland, you or your partner are getting certain benefits, and you or your partner are the main person looking after the child under six.

You must be getting one or more of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Income Support

Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit

income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

How to apply?

Before you apply, you’ll need the child/children’s date of birth, your partner’s details (if you have one), and your bank details (if you have an account).

The online form takes around 10-20 minutes to complete and needs to be completed all at once.

You can do so here.

You can apply by phone by calling Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.

The opening times are Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm.

BSL users can do so here.

Information on how to apply by post can be found here.

What has the Scottish Government said?

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville last week said: “The Scottish Child Payment is the most ambitious anti-poverty measure currently being undertaken anywhere in the UK.

"Almost 60% of all children in poverty live in a family where a child is under six so I am proud we are able to introduce it early for families with young children – almost two years ahead of the original commitment for this new benefit to be introduced.

“We are expecting a significant demand for this new payment so are opening applications early from Monday, November 9 and will make the first payments in around 15 weeks.

“A great deal of effort has gone into creating this payment – including overcoming the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on plans and work schedules to ensure we get money to the families who need it."

She added: “I encourage all parents and carers who may be eligible to apply now and am asking families to help us by getting their applications in early so that we can process and start making payments as quickly as possible once the benefit starts in February next year.

“Significantly more families are now relying on benefits due to the events of this year – some perhaps for the first time – and this payment will help lift children in Scotland out of poverty.”