SCOTLAND's new Advocate General has been inducted into the House of Lords.

Keith Stewart QC, who is taking over following the resignation of Lord Keen, was introduced into the House this afternoon.

He has taken up the name Lord Stewart of Dirleton, after the East Lothian village where he lives.

As revealed by The Herald, Lord Stewart was chosen for the senior law officer role from a pool of 11 candidates.

Legal experts had previously speculated that the Prime Minister would struggle to fill the post due to the controversy over the UK Internal Market (UKIM) Bill.

The Bill, which is due to be debated in the House of Lords this afternoon, caused problems for the former Advocate General after a government minister acknowledged it would break international law.

Lord Keen, who quit the role in September, said he had "found it increasingly difficult to reconcile what I consider to be my obligations as a law officer with your policy intentions with respect to the Internal Markets Bill."

He also warned that he UKIM bill would not make the government's challenges over Brexit "any easier"

The European Commission have launched legal proceedings after it emerged the bill would break international law, by allowing the UK to over-ride part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, relating to the checks on goods flowing between Northern Ireland and the mainland.