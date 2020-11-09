STRATHCLYDE are the first Scottish team through to the quarter finals of this year’s University Challenge.

When the gong sounded at the end of the half hour, the Scots university had 135 points. Their opponents, Manchester University, scored 100.

Missing from the original Manchester line-up was Patrick Jones-O’Brien from Pennsylvania. Quiz host Jeremy Paxman put his absence down to “these benighted times”. As last week, filming was done under Covid-19 restrictions with contestants separated by glass screens.

Another sign of the lockdown times were the two "man buns" on Strathclyde’s team, in contrast to the short hair sported by all in the first round.

Turning out for Strathclyde were: Cameron Welsh from Glasgow, studying statistics; David Curran, Glasgow, civil engineering; James Whittle, Glasgow, PhD in power systems (captain); and Tom Starr-Marshall, who introduced himself as “the token Englishman”, in this case from London, studying speech and language therapy.

On Manchester’s team were the original line-up of Ralph Scott, from Aberystwyth, studying for a PhD in politics; Alex Spacey (captain), Hampshire, PhD history; and Andrew Snedden, Surrey, PhD in neuromuscular disease. Vin Le Ngoc, from Hampshire, a graduate in electrical and electronic engineering, stepped up from the reserves.

Paxman opened by praising the University of Strathclyde’s “healthy” win in their first round match against Imperial College, London.

“Science fiction and Norse mythology were among their strengths, and they also seemed far more comfortable answering on Mozart than on hip hop,” he added, earning a polite titter from the socially distanced audience.

Manchester were first on the scoreboard, followed by Strathclyde. It was a close fought contest for much of the time, with both teams tying at 95 each at one point.

But several crucial early interventions from Welsh and Starr-Marshall saw Strathclyde pull ahead and not look back.

“Well Manchester, you were in the lead there but you just faded a little bit towards the end,” said Paxman.

Strathclyde were praised for “a terrific barnstorming performance - once you got going”.