Scotland has recorded one death from coronavirus and 912 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The First Minister said the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 3,040.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent, up from 7.3 per cent on the previous day.
Of the new cases, 363 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 219 in Lanarkshire, 107 in Lothian, and 73 in Ayrshire and Arran.
There are 1,226 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by 19 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 105 are in intensive care, down by six.
