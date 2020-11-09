NICOLA Sturgeon has warned it is “highly unlikely” that Covid restrictions will be eased in any part of Scotland this week.

She said downgrading a council was “not a neutral act” as it was likely to increase spread of the virus, and she had to be sure an areas wa able to cope with that.

The First Minister is due to update MSPs tomorrow on the first week of the new five-tier lockdown system, which has seen most of the population in the second highest level.

Ms Sturgeon and her cabinet will decide in the morning whether to revise any of the council-based levels, with any changes taking effect from Friday.

She will also tell Holyrood if she plans to toughen existing guidance against non-essential travel by making it legally enforceable thorough legislation.

At the daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she did not anticipate switching to a level 4 national lockdown akin to the month-long lockdown currently in place in England.

However she said she could not rule it out.

She also confirmed she was still considering whether to move Fife from level 2 to level 3, and Glasgow and Lanarkshire from level 3 to level 4.

Ms Sturgeon has previously suggested Lothian and East Lothian might be downgraded from level 3 to level 2 because of the lower prevalence of the virus there.

The Central Belt, Ayrshire and Dundee are at level 3, the Highlands, Moray and the island councils at level 1, and the rest of the country at level 2.

Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders had hoped to move down to level 1.

However Ms Sturgeon said that, despite a recent change from rising cases to a plateau in many areas, a decline in cases was needed before any downgrading in levels.

She also said legislation-based travel bans could be introduced without anywhere being movie up to level 4, and there was no “automatic” link between the two.

She stressed the current restrictions had not been in vain, but had yielded early results.

However she went on: “Although there are these positive signs it’s really important we start to see these translate into a significant and sustained decline in Covid cases.

“We cannot be sure that we are yet seeing that.

“So I think it is, while no decisions have been taken, highly unlikely we will see any significant easing of restrictions announced tomorrow.

“While a plateauing of cases is undoubtedly better than a rise of cases, we can’t afford cases simply to plateau at their current quite high level.

“We need them to fall, otherwise we will be badly exposed to any further rise in cases as we go deeper into winter.

“And we know that a further rise is entirely possible, we can see that by looking across Europe and the world right now.”

She added “with the best will in the world, there will be more pressure on compliance with basic measures over the forthcoming Christmas period”.

Explaining the Government’s thinking on levels, she said: "It's not just the data on any given day we look at, we have to look at the trend and satisfy ourselves before any area moves down a level that a downward trend has been established and we think it is sustainable.

"Moving down a level is not a neutral act.

“It leads to opening up, and that leads to an increase in transmission, so we have to make sure the levels there are low enough to cope with that.

"I would not anticipate much easing of restrictions when we announce the first review outcome.

"I would not expect areas to go down a level. We are looking at whether there is a case for any part of the country to go up a level.

"We want to avoid that, but we have to make careful judgements."