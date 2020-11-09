A Scottish Hotel and Health Spa has been awarded the title of 'Global Spa of the Year', just as it has been forced to once again close its doors to the public due to the pandemic.

Stobo Castle Health Spa was today awarded the title of ‘Global Spa of the Year’ at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2020.

The World Luxury Spa Awards, which serve as recognition of sustained commitment to service excellence and outstanding achievement in the international luxury spa and wellness industry, were due to take place during the summer - but were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Elliott Winyard, Stobo Castle’s Managing Director said: “We are extremely honoured, humbled and delighted to receive the overall Global Spa of the Year 2020 award.

"Our family would like to thank all of the team here at Stobo Castle for their hard work and commitment, our much loved & valued guests and everyone else who has supported us and contributed to the success of this family business.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to send our best wishes to all businesses within the spa industry during these difficult times.”

But the Scottish business was forced to announce that it would be closing over the weekend, with no plans to reopen until 2021 at the earliest.

Stobo Castle also collected Best Luxury Countryside Spa in the World and Best Luxury Destination Spa in Europe awards.

In a statement released to past and future guests, Stephen, Mandy, Elliott, Mitchell and Taylor Winyard said it was with “huge regret and sadness” that they found themselves once again in the position of having to close their doors.

They said: “In order to protect the health and safety of everyone at Stobo, we have been strictly following the Scottish Government guidelines since reopening on 1st October.

“This has understandably affected our occupancy levels and as a result, we have made the incredibly tough decision to temporarily close Stobo Castle.”

“Our priority is to secure the future of the business and to keep our 200-strong workforce intact - this measure will help us to achieve these goals.”

The Hotel and Health Spa has outlined January 1, 2021 as a provisional date for reopening, although have said they will review the situation nearer the time.

They added: “We have been overwhelmed by all the kind and hugely supportive comments and reviews we have received from our loyal guests, particularly highlighting the wonderful efforts by all the team in ensuring a relaxing and memorable visit, yet adhering to and respecting our Covid-19 guidelines.”