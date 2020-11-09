BORIS Johnson “outranks” Nicola Sturgeon whose position is equivalent to an American state governor while the Prime Minister has the status of a US president, a senior Whitehall insider has claimed.

“He has the pips on the collar,” declared the source, who is at the heart of the UK Government’s bid to bolster the Union in the coming weeks.

His comments come as the official report on strengthening the Union, commissioned by Theresa May in the final weeks she was in office and written by Lord Dunlop, the former Scotland Office Minister, is due to be published this month alongside a review of intergovernmental relations between London and Edinburgh with the aim of improving them.

A new-look Joint Ministerial Committee is expected with increased engagement between UK ministers and their equivalents in the devolved administrations.

The senior Whitehall source claimed the SNP Government’s charge of London ignoring Edinburgh and not engaging with it was absurd. “It’s just grievance-mongering,” he declared. “The Cabinet Office records show there have been hundreds of meetings and hours and hours of ministerial time with the DAs.”

UK officials have often admitted Mr Johnson has been reluctant to engage directly with the First Minister because he does not want to give her an equivalent status to his own.

The senior Whitehall source likened the relationship to a US-style federal system with Ms Sturgeon acting like a “state governor”.

He explained: “The new system will not satisfy the Nationalists, who are determined to break up the country. But across the UK the PM outranks the FM. In a federal system, the President outranks the state governor.

“There is a structure to the UK as a country made up of individual nations with a sovereign parliament and a PM. He has the pips on the collar,” added the insider.

He suggested the row over the controversial Internal Market Bill meant Edinburgh had effectively stopped co-operation on the intergovernmental review.

A spokesman for Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Constitution Secretary, told The Herald: “The bizarre language used here about pips on the shoulder and outranking demonstrates once and for all that Boris Johnson’s Tory Government does not believe the UK is a partnership of equals. It’s no wonder support for independence is at record highs.”

He added: “It is of course a blatant falsehood to say the Scottish Government has stopped co-operating on the intergovernmental review but people in Scotland and overseas are all too aware that this Tory Government – with its Trump-like bid to deny democracy by trying to ignore election results – just can’t be trusted.”

The Dunlop Report has been on Mr Johnson’s desk for months and comes amid increasing concerns at Westminster about the current strength of the Union; some 12 consecutive opinion polls have placed the pro-independence cause ahead.

Last month in a speech at the online Tory conference, Douglas Ross, the new Scottish Conservative leader, said “defeatism and disinterest” in the Union within Conservative ranks in England was rife. Without naming names, he noted: “These attitudes extend to some of those governing our country.”

The Moray MP declared: “Despite bold promises, the Union too often becomes an afterthought. By devolving and forgetting, you play into the SNP’s hands.”

A recent poll suggested Mr Johnson was regarded as the biggest hindrance to the Union cause in Scotland, where he was “loathed,” and that Tory candidates in next year’s Holyrood election would urge him to stay away from the campaign ahead of the vote.

A former minister told The Herald how the PM was a “monkey on Douglas Ross’s back” and was the “wrong-shaped jigsaw piece in the wrong hole” as far as Scotland was concerned.

Recently, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, who chairs the weekly UK Government’s Union Policy and Implementation Committee, which meets once a week, insisted the UK Government wanted to put relations between the administrations in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on a “firmer basis”; this will be the core purpose of the intergovernmental review.

The coronavirus crisis has highlighted tensions between the four administrations; the initial “four nations” approach to the pandemic was quickly replaced with individual strategies that have sometimes deepened the tensions across the UK.

These have been exacerbated by the highly contentious Internal Market Bill, which the UK Government insists is necessary to maintain the smooth flow of trade across the four nations post-Brexit but which the SNP Government and others have denounced as a naked power-grab by Whitehall.

Ms Sturgeon branded the legislation an “abomination,” saying it was a “full-frontal assault” on the devolved settlement.

However, Mr Gove denied the UK Government wanted to “dilute devolution”; rather, he said, Whitehall wanted to improve it through “constant repair and renovation”.

The senior Whitehall source said the Bill would enable the UK Government to back projects in Scotland directly without having to go through Edinburgh. “We will be able to act and say we can do this or that project; it doesn’t stop the Scottish Government from doing things,” he stressed.

As for the continuing support for independence in the opinion polls, the UK Government insider was sanguine about them.

“The polls are quite fickle; they can go both ways. They are of the moment and are not a structural shift. Of course, if they hang around where they are for too long, then it could become a structural shift and a problem,” he added.