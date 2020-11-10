AMERICA has always had a thing about winning. Since it has long been the most successful and powerful nation in the world, it’s an attitude that self-evidently pays off. The nation had to win its independence; its course was determined by the Union winning the Civil War; the West was “won”, in the title of the film (in accordance with a doctrine modestly entitled “Manifest Destiny”). It was the most powerful part of the winning side in two world wars.

Unlike Britain, which exported its sports – football, rugby, cricket – to other countries, all of which have since regularly trounced the Home Nations, America created its own version of football, so that it could be sure it would always win, and for baseball set up a World Series in which the rest of the world was… well, the Toronto Blue Jays. The college football coach Red Sanders summed it up before the 1955 Rose Bowl: “Winning isn’t everything: it’s the only thing.”

Now that we’re a few days on from the deceptive early lead that Donald Trump enjoyed on Tuesday night, it is perfectly clear that Joe Biden has won the US presidential election comfortably. He has won the popular vote by a margin of more than 4 million, and will be at least 60 electoral college votes ahead.

Even those who think there might be something in the allegations being bandied about in the car park of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – for which, it should be pointed out, there is absolutely no evidence, or even coherent argument – should be able to see that Mr Trump has lost.

This is not a result that can be reversed by uncovering a few dodgy ballots, even if there were any reason to believe that there are any. Which there isn’t. Unlike the election of 2000, a genuine toss-up where the result hinged on 537 votes cast in Florida (and other states were as close – Al Gore won New Mexico by 355 votes), Mr Biden has won decisive states by margins that, though close, are in the thousands.

He won clearly, but not bigly, as Mr Trump might put it, were he facing reality. The percentage split was 50.6 to 47.7; whatever the popular vote, had a few tens of thousands of people voted differently in the right places, the Electoral College would have handed Mr Trump a second term.

Those places were the “Rust Belt” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, of which only the first had a really sizeable lead, and Georgia (the results were also close in Arizona and Nevada). Ten or 20,000 votes in each state, which is what it boiled down to, is plenty to rule out counting errors making the difference, but 50,000-odd votes out of 147 million is still a close-run thing by any measure.

You might see this as a mandate for a conciliatory approach, and Mr Biden is in fact making those kinds of noises (as new presidents usually do). But then their opponents usually make similar “now get behind the clear winner” statements when they concede, rather than sulk. Mr Biden is, as his record as vice-president shows, instinctively pretty centrist – he notably avoided endorsing some contentious (to Americans) policies, such universal Medicare.

After the Brexit vote, where there was a clear but close result, one might have imagined the next step would have been to discuss whether something like the EEA or Efta would be a good way forward. But that was impossible, because the two sides characterised the issue as a battle to the death, in which their opponents were malignant, deluded or treacherous, and the losers refused to accept the result at all.

Something similar is a danger in America now. First, Mr Trump refuses to admit he’s lost, which shouldn’t matter (because his opinion doesn’t matter), but which could make an unpleasant difference to the political atmosphere if he continues to tell his followers that they were cheated.

You would hope, and actually I expect, that most Trump voters will, like most Remain voters back in 2016, be disappointed, then accept they lost and acknowledge the new reality. But the true believers, though a minority, tend to double down (and often seem keen on doing so in the courts).

Mr Biden has a similar problem with some supporters who previously backed Bernie Sanders, Vermont’s answer to Jeremy Corbyn. They thought an old white dude from the Rust Belt was an electoral turn-off, even though, as it turned out, that was exactly what they needed to win (the fact that Mr Sanders is also an old white dude is irrelevant, apparently).

Now these strategic geniuses, who would “defund the police”, smash in shop windows and demand the “cancellation” of historical figures, all things that did much to endanger Mr Biden’s campaign, think they have the whip hand and are in no mood to reach out. But what of the majority of normal, moderate Democrats?

Since I happen to think, and always have thought, that Mr Trump was a thoroughly unsuitable person for the post he occupied, I can easily see why they, too, can’t see much reason to accommodate the priorities of their opponent’s fans. But while many of Mr Trump’s stances were deplorable, it is a dangerous (and Trumpian) tactic to call supporters “deplorables”, as Hillary Clinton did. Political opponents need not be enemies.

Though Mr Trump was a ghastly person, some of his policies, particularly challenging China and brokering a new relationship between Israel and Arab countries, were successful; and until coronavirus, the economy was in fair shape. Without the virus, in fact, Mr Trump would probably have won. There’s poetic justice in the fact that the postal votes introduced because of it may have swung it Mr Biden’s way.

As president, Mr Biden can and should ignore conspiracy theorists; he should challenge unrepentant racists and give no quarter to sinister militias. But most Trump voters are not white supremacists, but ordinary Americans whose priorities are their livelihoods and rebuilding the nation’s strength and institutions. I suspect Mr Biden knows that; if so, it will be important for him to connect with them, and for them to be prepared to give him a chance.