IT has almost become the norm during lockdown to see TV shows being broadcast from presenter’s homes and guests joining live from platforms such as Zoom.

Keeping people connected during the pandemic, particularly for those missing social interaction or a catch up with their best friend, has seen us try to make the most of the technology around us.

And for former Sky Sports presenter Woody Morris and her life-long friend Viki Mendelssohn they have taken it one step further.

Over a casual coffee and catch up the pair got talking about what they could do. They developed the idea of putting together a programme and Spill the Beans was born.

Aired once a week live on Instagram, the show oozes the feel good factor that people are craving. It is a mix of chat between two genuine friends and the opportunity to bring a little cheer into people’s homes.

“We just wanted to make people smile,” said Woody. “Viki and I have known each other around 30 years and she is a great laugh. When we got talking we thought of the idea of a show and just thought let’s go for it.”

Woody and Viki enjoy a laugh live on air

While Woody has a background in broadcast journalism, Viki, who is in PR and events, hasn’t done anything like this before but is a natural when it comes to the cooking section.

Viki said: “It is literally something which stemmed from a conversation and here we are. It was really a lightbulb moment and we could have spent time thinking about it but decided to just do it. I think at the moment it is just good to do things which make you happy and we hope people will enjoy this.”

Woody added: “We thought about what we wanted the show to be about and we wanted it to be good fun. It is partly me and Viki chatting and telling people what works for us right now. Viki is a great cook and can be at the stove making something while I interview a guest.

“We have had lovely messages and some great feedback and we are only a month into it. We also want to know what people want from the show. As it’s on Instagram people can pick us up whenever they like and hear our chat in the background while they are doing something. It really is just two friends getting together in one of their kitchens.”

Friends united - Viki and Woody want to keep people connected

Before they went on air, they had talked about scripting the show but instead have gone with the flow while filming in Viki’s Edinburgh kitchen.

Woody added: “When you sit down with your friends you don’t have an agenda of what you are going to talk about, so we have just let things develop and sometimes if things don’t go to plan I don’t think people mind that.”

Both Woody, who now lives in the Borders, and Viki have embraced the great outdoors during the lockdown period. For Woody, who only returned to Scotland six years ago after living abroad for 20 years, she relishes the outdoors from being active to focusing on mindfulness and gratitude.

“I run every day anyway so for me getting outdoors during lockdown is part of what I do anyway,” added the mother-of-three. “And I have really appreciated everything around me. We live in a stunning country and there is so much beauty in Scotland. I have also tried wild swimming lately and it is wonderful.

“I am a very positive person. For a few years now, I began my morning with a power hour which can involve gratitude, scribing so writing three things you feel grateful for, and perhaps meditation and this is something that works for me.”

Edinburgh-based businesswoman Viki has been keeping people connected through her love of cooking and lasagne. Last Sunday’s show continued the cooking theme with guest and former BBC Masterchef contestant Jilly McCord, also a former Scotland women’s rugby union captain.

“Cooking has definitely got me through lockdown,” added Viki. “I have been a lasagne making factory for the past six months fulfilling orders for family and friends initially. I also set up a yoga garden which showed my entrepreneurial spirit as well as being involved with business mentoring at a time when people have gone through a difficult period.”

Viki believes one of the reasons people have taken to the show is because the duo is authentic.

She added: “I think the fact that we keep it real and we don’t try to prescribe to people what to do is why they like it.”

Woody describes the show as a “virtual hug and a bit of warmth” and hope they can build a sense of community.

“We hope to build our own little community of Beaney’s and just want people to feel part of something and feel connected.”

Follow their Instagram page spillthebeans_TV to view the weekly show which airs every Thursday