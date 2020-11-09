I'VE read many letters and articles lately about the outlook for the UK and Scotland under a Trump or Biden presidency. Trump views ranged from it being a continued, disastrous, chloride chicken-fed, corrupt, totalitarian rollercoaster to acknowledgement that, for all his failings, he at least addressed the issues surrounding Nato payments, the emergence of China as the dominant superpower, unemployment, Korea, and the excesses of climate change policy, wokeism and BLM.

Joe Biden has been viewed as the death of a post-Brexit UK-US trade deal, his Irish roots somehow a benefit to the SNP, anti-Boris Johnson and an example of the paucity of talent, inspiration and leadership in the Western political class.

Chris Coons, the Delaware senator tipped to be Joe Biden's Secretary of State, was interviewed on the Andrew Marr Show (BBC1, November 8). He described the PM as agile-minded, engaging, educated, and forward-looking on diversity and climate change. Challenged about Brexit and a US trade deal he invoked the many years of alliance and friendship between our countries as a good platform for a common sense negotiation and agreement.

I felt I was watching a rational, highly intelligent, plain-speaking politician, steeped in experience with a reputation for bi-partisanship, someone you can believe in. When asked, he described Joe Biden in similar terms. If he is an example of the Biden administration we can look forward to a more even-handed approach to America's leadership of world democracy and some solutions to their own turmoil.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

OLDER readers may recall a 1966 film Morgan – A Suitable Case for Treatment, released by British Lion. Briefly, it tells the story of Morgan who, locked into a personal world of fantasy, performs a series of bizarre stunts in a campaign to win back his estranged wife. He is subsequently incarcerated in a lunatic asylum.

Change "wife" for "power" and is it then too much of a stretch, I wonder, to believe today that in many other walks of life, Donald Trump might also be a "suitable case for treatment"? It seems to me that only his office and the assumption of probity that goes with it have saved him from ridicule and contempt, such have been his myriad, preposterous and fantastical claims throughout the tenure of his presidency.

Look to the view of one of America's founding fathers, Samuel Adams, for confirmation of Mr Trump's egotistical psychosis: "It is in the interests of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail."

Having said as much, the fact that such a one has managed to attract so many millions of other Americans moths to his flame is perhaps of even more concern.

Gerard McCulloch, Saltcoats.

JOE Biden's demeanour during the election count has been exemplary, as he has conducted himself calmly with the statesmanlike affirmation that he wanted all votes, whether Democrat or Republican, taken into account.

That has to be contrasted with the noise Donald Trump has continued to raise over the way the election was trending against him.

Now we are going to have to wait to see what Mr Trump's reaction is to the likely failure of his multiple lawsuits, alleging massive electoral fraud widespread enough to derail his prospects of re-election. Clearly there is little or no likelihood of his allegations being upheld in court, even if he insists on going right to the top with his accusations to the Supreme Court with its conservative majority.

Of course, Mr Trump's plan of action in this regard plays to the prejudices of his loyal and fanatical supporters, who will see him as the victim of the "deep state" when his allegations fall at every and the final hurdle.

That Mr Biden has made no comment about Mr Trump's attempt to subvert the results of a democratic election is a masterstroke as he busies himself putting in place a coronavirus task force to show that he is concentrating on what matters instead of being drawn into the fog of an unnecessary and emotionally draining battle,which would provide Mr Trump with the opportunity for much more bitter and vituperative outbursts to inflame his core support. Better for Mr Biden to keep his powder dry and to leave Mr Trump high and dry with nowhere to turn when his legal machinations fail.

Once Mr Trump reaches the end of the road and finds that he is in a dead end, he will have nowhere to turn, unless he tries to stir up his followers into turning to violent political protest.

Most likely the whole thing will blow over to end with a whimper of protest from the outgoing President, who will refuse to attend the inauguration of his successor, instead of with a bang of unruly and dangerous civil unrest.

Mr Trump's teeth will have been drawn with his reputation in tatters after his final throw of the dice collapses without the result he has forlornly and in desperation pinned his hopes on.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

THE term "Make America Great Again", which has resonated through the presidency of Donald Trump, brings back memories of my childhood when the United States stood out as the wealthiest country in the world for the ordinary citizen.

At the age of 10, in 1950 my family left Glasgow for a short summer holiday in Prestwick, renting rooms in a bungalow near the Cross. Thousands of US airmen were based at the large camp adjacent to Prestwick Airport. I remember looking in awe at lots of enormous cars,in bright colours, with fins and chrome and speedometers that went up to 100mph, parked in the narrow streets.

My father told me that a sergeant in the US Air Force earned £100 a month with unlimited food supplies from the PX store on the base.At that time a British National Serviceman earned 26 shillings a week (£1.30). British food rationing was still in place and did not end for a further four years. We had seen the American Dream in Hollywood films but this was real life in Scotland.

That enormous gap in affluence has disappeared over the years, particularly for industrial workers in the so-called "Rust Belt" states. Many of us have visited the United States in recent years and there is a great of poverty off the tourist track.

John Ewing, Ayr.

I WAS perusing the newspaper headlines in a newsagent today. They were all, with one exception (a red top tabloid), about the US election. The exception was about Covid hitting I’m a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here. Well, I suppose that may also be about the US election.

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.

THIS afternoon (November 9), I heard President-Elect Joe Biden say that he was going to heel the sole of America. Fancy footwork indeed.

Gilbert MacKay, Newton Mearns.