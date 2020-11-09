“Food, wine and books – what could be better?” - it's a difficult question, especially when you throw some of Scotland's finest authors into the mix.
Esteemed crime writer Ian Rankin is participating in a series of literary lunches, in an initiative aimed at giving people a taste of different genres of writing.
The first Literary Lunch, set to take place in Edinburgh in March, will see Rankin and fellow crime writers Lin Anderson and Lesley Kelly give a short reading followed by a question and answer session with journalist Jackie McGlone, who will be chairing the event.
Rankin, creator of the Rebus series of detective novels, said: “It will be great to establish a new series of literary lunches in Edinburgh.
“Food, wine and books – what could be better?”
Guests at the event will be treated with champagne on arrival, a three-course lunch, and some of the finest literary company going.
Lin Anderson is best known for her bestselling series featuring forensic scientist Dr Rhona MacLeod, while Lesley Kelly has spent the past few years writing the Health of Strangers series, set in an Edinburgh beset by a killer virus.
Tickets can be reserved on a first come, first served basis by emailing events@royalscotsclub.com.
Payment will only be requested closer to the event, the first of which takes place on Thursday March 18, with tickets priced at £60 per person.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.