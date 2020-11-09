UK companies will be forced to reveal the impact they are having on the environment by 2025, Rishi Sunak has announced.

Under the new rules, UK-based firms will have to ensure they provide thorough reports to shareholders, which will allow investors to direct their money to more climate-friendly firms or to track improvements.

It follows the UK Government’s commitment of last year to ensure the country would be emissions net zero by 2050.

The green announcement by the Chancellor came as Boris Johnson unveiled the creation of a new Office for Investment[OFI] aimed at attracting overseas funding post-Brexit.

In a Commons statement, Mr Sunak said: “We will be the first major economy, the first in the G20, to mandate disclosures by 2025.

“There is a road map that has been published today; it is the most ambitious timetable that any major economy has done to date.

“In fact, it goes far beyond what was recommended by the taskforce themselves and it is something that we, at least on this side of the House, will be very proud of.”

The Chancellor added that financial services would be “essential to our economic recovery from coronavirus, creating jobs and growth right across our country”.

He told MPs: “As we leave the EU and start a new chapter in the history of financial services in this country, we want to renew the UK’s position as the world’s pre-eminent financial centre.”

Mr Sunak said he was setting out plans “to make this country more open, more technologically advanced and a world leader in the use of green finance”.

He continued: “This is the start of a new chapter for financial services, the industry is better regulated, better capitalised and more resilient than in 2008. Coronavirus has reminded us financial services are essential services.”

The Chancellor added that the Government’s “new vision” for the sector would be “based not on a race to the bottom but for a financial services industry that is open, is innovative and leads the world in the use of green finance”.

Anneliese Dodds for Labour warned the Government there remained an “elephant in the room”, regarding market access to the EU for UK firms.

“While we debate these often welcome measures, we mustn’t forget the elephant in the room. This Government’s mishandling…of ensuring market access for our firms to our largest trading partner. One in every 14 UK workers are employed in financial and related professional services.

“Yet the City of London Corporation recently said approaches to negotiations make them feel like the neglected child of an acrimonious divorce.

“With weeks to go until we leave the transition period, we still don’t know whether the EU will determine that our rules are equivalent to theirs,” added the Shadow Chancellor.

The SNP’s Patrick Grady said the Chancellor “seems to be either deaf or in denial,” noting how calculations showed “over one trillion pounds of assets are being moved out of the UK to the EU as a result of Brexit”.

The Glasgow North MP added: “Does he accept that? Is he proud of that, does he think that’s a price worth paying for Brexit, does he seriously think what he’s announcing today is going to mitigate that somehow?”

Mr Sunak replied: “The announcements we’re making today will ensure that the UK remains the most open, competitive, technology-leaning and dynamic place to do financial services anywhere in the world.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister launched the fresh drive to attract foreign investment with a post on the LinkedIn website.

He stressed leaving the EU’s single market and customs union did not mean “walling our islands off” from the outside world and that the new organisation was a “great big flashing neon sign” advertising that the UK was open for business.

“This is a country that is open to the world, that wants to do business with you. And that’s not going to change when the Brexit transition period ends next month.

“Quite the opposite; our departure from the European Union is not and has never been about walling our islands off from the outside world.

“Rather, it is about building bridges to friends, allies and trading partners old and new in every corner of every continent. An opportunity for even more of the world to see just what we have to offer and for all of us to benefit from that,” insisted Mr Johnson.

The “crack team of investment specialists” with both private sector and Whitehall experience will be based in the Department for International Trade but will work in close partnership with No 10.

The officials will attempt to smooth the process for “top tier” investors, helping address regulatory constraints and planning issues.

“The OFI will bring together business expertise from across Whitehall and beyond, breaking down bureaucratic barriers so that existing and potential investors alike enjoy the kind of structured support that can make a substantial difference,” added the PM.