STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

The five-star golf and spa hotel, overlooking the world's most famous golf course, boasts 144 rooms, including 35 stunning suites that have hosted the resort's celebrity clientele which has included Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.

It was here that Prince William first had his head turned by Kate when she wore a stylish black lace dress for a charity fashion show in 2001 and he was in the front row.

There are 11 golf courses around the hotel, including its own championship course, The Duke’s, which was voted a Top 100 Golf Course in the UK by Golf World.

It golf isn't your bag, there are plenty of other attractions, including the first mineral-water spa of its kind outside America.

SLEEPING MATTERS

Rooms are tastefully decorated with lots of luxurious little touches (the robes are pleasingly generous) and a New England style reminiscent of a fabulous mansion belonging to the Kennedys or Vanderbilts. Our beds were fitted with 'cloud mattresses' which aim to balance pressure and softness and I had one of the best sleeps I'd had in months.

The sunken bath in our suite included jacuzzi jets and mood lighting for a spa experience without leaving your room and the shower was difficult to leave with multiple settings.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

The absolute highlight of the stay and possibly one of the loveliest meals I've had in a Scottish hotel. Our host told us he has previously worked in London's Savoy hotel and explained that the quality of the food can often be superior in hotels in Scotland because London hotels tend to use more pre-prepped food rather than cooking from scratch.

Everything was perfect, from the portion size to the flavours and the expertly chosen wine pairings.

My prawns were generously proportioned and melted in the mouth and were delicately flavoured with lime, the vegetable moussaka was richly flavoured and the raspberry eclair was light and tart.

Perhaps a point or two off for breakfast as while the meaty options were plentiful, there were no vegetarian sausages, the toast bread could have been nicer and pancakes were a little lacklustre for a five-star menu.

Seats and tables were well spaced and there were plenty of hand sanitising stations.

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

The hotel borders the notorious 17th 'road hole' and our room includes a view to the West Sands beach, made famous in the film Chariots of Fire. There's enough time before dinner for a gentle stroll along the high street and we passed the cafe "where Kate Middleton had coffee with Prince William".

NICE TOUCH

The hotel has made every effort to help ensure guests feel Covid safe, from the remote controls deposited in a closed paper bag to a seal on the door to ensure staff can't re-enter the room and the bed turn-down service is optional. I enjoyed a heavenly 80-minute relaxing massage in the spa (facial treatments were still not permitted) and feel the stresses of the previous few months melt away.

Despite visiting with a family member who had been shielding, and feeling slightly nervous about a first trip away from home, we felt extremely safe and you can't put a price on that.

ABOUT THE AREA

There is plenty to see in the historic seaside town, from Scotland's first university to the beaches and the ruins of St Andrews Castle, with its medieval bottle dungeon.

The next day we took a walk along the Fife Coastal Path, which runs from Kincardine to Newburgh, before enjoying an ice-cream at Jannettas Gelateria which has been a fixture in the town for 110 years and was worth the student queues.

Old Station Rd, St Andrews, KY16 9SP, 01334 474371, www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk

Caroline Wilson