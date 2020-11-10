By Bob Young

AFTER a wait of more than three decades, coal miners found guilty of offences in Scotland relating to the strike which tried to save the industry in the mid-1980s were finally pardoned last month by the Scottish Government. This long-awaited pardon, that resulted from an independent inquiry set up by the Scottish Government, has led to this injustice for miners and their families finally being addressed in Scotland.

The “collective pardon” is, of course, to been welcomed as it removes a stigma that has lasted for 36 years for miners convicted of offences during the 1984-85 strike. And I should know. I am one of 500 miners in Scotland that personally experienced that stigma and the fall-out from the convictions.

I was the chair of the strike centre and chair of the union at Cartmore pit in Lochgelly and was arrested five times during the strike action. I have fought for justice in the years since for myself and my colleague.s so I felt immense relief when Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf stood up in the Scottish Parliament on October 28 and announced the pardon.

As a long-standing trustee of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) in Scotland – which was formed in 1999 to help mining communities recover from the devastating effects of pit closures – I’m pleased at the outcome of the independent inquiry that I was vocal in calling for. And the pardon was particularly timely for me and the CRT as it came just before the annual Trustees Week. But, for many reasons, this does not mark the end of the story.

First, we now want the Westminster Government to follow Scotland’s lead and give the same justice to miners who were convicted in England and Wales. Coalfields communities across the UK, including Scotland, are still suffering from the legacy of what happened in the mid-1980s.

The CRT commissioned the Social Value Lab consultancy to produce The Scottish Coalfields in 2020 report. It was published earlier this year and its findings show the scale of problems that exist in our communities.

It found continuing deprivation in mining communities, with 31 per cent of coalfield neighbourhoods now in the most deprived 20 per cent. Coalfields communities also have higher rates of 16 to 19-year-olds not in education, employment or training. There is significantly less employment in the coalfields (287 jobs per 1,000 people) compared to Scotland as a whole (467 per 1,000) and increasing dependence on income-related benefits. Worryingly, rates of child poverty are higher, with just over a fifth of children living in low-income families in mining communities.

Some 29 per cent of mining communities are among the 20 per cent most disadvantaged for health and there is concentrated deprivation in coalfields areas stretching from Dumfries and Galloway to Fife, including central Scotland.

Clearly, more has to be done to address such appalling inequalities, especially since the situation has been worsened by the impact of Covid-19. The pandemic is taking its toll on our communities and badly affecting people’s health, wellbeing and finances and this unfortunate situation will continue for some time to come.

We have various initiatives under way to support our communities during these troubled times, but we need more support.

So, while we welcome the pardon from the Scottish Government, more work is needed to tackle the devastating fall-out from the mid-1980s strike and the closure of the pits that lives on in our mining communities.

Bob Young is Scottish trustee with the Coalfields Regeneration Trust