Nicola Sturgeon will today announce any updated measures for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland.
The five-tiered local lockdown system will be reviewed every week with a decision being made on if the current level is effectively stopping the spread of the virus.
All areas in the Central Belt are in currently in Tier 3, as well as Dundee.
Most of the rest of the country is in Tier 2 with the exceptions of Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland and Moray who are in Tier 1.
Currently, no areas are in Level 0 or the top-tier Level 4.
When will Nicola Sturgeon announce her five-tier update?
The First Minister's will reveal any changes to the current local levels in front of the Scottish Government at around 2.20pm today.
Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?
The update will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland or BBC Scotland's Politics Scotland Special on TV or on their iPlayer.
It is also livestreamed on the Scottish Government TV and covered in our live blog.
What are the latest Covid-19 figures?
Ms Sturgeon announced 912 new cases of Covid-19 cases and one additional death of people who have tested positive for the virus.
1,226 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 - 105 of these patients were in intensive care.
74,355 have now tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.
3,040 have now died from confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment