BUSINESS chiefs have warned that upbeat unemployment figures "don't show the trouble we're in" and say that the worst is yet to come.

The number of people in employment in Scotland rose slightly between July and September despite the Covid crisis, according to latest statistics.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the employment rate among those aged aged 16 to 64 was 74 per cent (2.54 million), a 0.4% increase on the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate among those aged 16 and over remained the same at 4.5% (126,000).

However, Andrew McRae, Federation of Small Business Scotland policy chair, said that job losses were inevitable unless conditions improve.

He said: “While many small businesses will have moved heaven and earth to keep their staff on, unless we stabilise trading conditions then we risk a wave of job losses in the future.

“Anecdotally, many Scottish businesses don’t realise that the extended furlough scheme is open to them at the moment, even if they don’t face stringent restrictions.

"We need to raise awareness that Scottish businesses facing the indirect impact of current coronavirus restrictions – such as tourism firms in rural areas or city centre operators dependent on office workers – can use the scheme. That way we’ll save many more jobs."

Many sectors have been hit hard by the crisis

Early estimates using data from ONS and HMRC showed there were 2.32 million employees on payrolls in Scotland in October, a 3.1% decrease on the same month last year.

Mr McRae said that the recent good news about an effective Covid vaccine was welcome, but could come too late for many small businesses.

He added: "We know there are still many hard yards to go.

"That’s why we want Ministers in Edinburgh and London not to give up on local businesses when there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That means thinking about the impact on local economies when they make every single decision.”

Scottish Government Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “These figures still do not reflect the full impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) on employment as the job retention scheme has played an important role in supporting employers and employees.

“I welcome the Chancellor’s positive but long overdue announcement last week that he will extend the job retention scheme until March 2021.

“We repeatedly urged the UK Government to safeguard jobs by guaranteeing that this support would be available for as long as employers need it.

“This continues to be a hugely worrying time for people and the Scottish Government is doing everything it can to support them through this crisis.”

More people are working from home

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures underline the scale of the challenge we’re facing.

“I know that this is a tough time for those who have sadly already lost their jobs and I want to reassure anyone that is worried about the coming winter months that we will continue to support those affected and protect the lives and livelihoods of people across this country.

“That’s why we’ve extended the furlough scheme until March to protect millions of jobs across the UK and support people to continue to provide for their families.

“For young people, who have been particularly hit by this crisis, we’ve launched the £2 billion Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs to ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity.”