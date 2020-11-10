IT seems a relatively simple tenet: if you're looking to market a subject go directly to the experts in that subject.

Yet again this year an advertising agency has released a campaign to recruit foster carers with offensive effect.

You may remember in January this year the Swap The Mop commercial lead to widespread fury and disbelief as children and young people in need of foster care were compared to - and it pains to even type it out - a mop.

In a surreal advert, a couple were shown giving care to the inanimate object - teaching it to shave, feeding it, helping it learn to ride a bike. At the close of the 90 minutes in this bizarre alternate reality, the husband and wife were left looking upset to realise they'd been showering their love on a mop.

"Put your love to better use," ran the advert for Little Acorns Fostering, and foster a child. Eyes popped, jaws dropped and the advert was taken down.

How it passed through the various levels needed before it was unleashed on the world is anyone's guess. What doesn't need guessed at is whether or not any care experienced people were involved in its conception.

There's not a chance anyone from the care community would have given the green light to comparing children to things, objects.

The messaging was also grossly inappropriate in framing foster care as a way to fill a gap in adult lives. It's not the responsibility of children to satisfy a want.

Having not learned a lesson from their colleagues' shame, London-based Horizon Fostering Services launched its new recruitment campaign.

Its online adverts told prospective foster carers not to be nervous about their new venture and suggested "A welcome party for your first foster child could be a great way to motivate yourself and the kid."

Very swiftly it was pointed out that this is a deeply inappropriate idea for children experiencing trauma who may be in shock and distress at having been moved from their family or another settled placement. A gentle approach, rather than a party atmosphere, would be more appropriate.

Horizon apologised swiftly and the adverts were also removed. It was pointed out that on the company's website foster children were referred to as "these individuals" - dehumanising language - and there was a suggestion caring would be a good route into a "career in child care".

There is a tension between foster caring as a vocation and as paid for employment, highlighted by recent court case in Glasgow, where a foster couple, Jimmy and Christine Johnstone, won a landmark legal against the city council about employment rights, raises further issues about the role and status of foster carers.

This tension, though, must be dealt with sensitively and with empathy - certainly not with the blunt assertion that providing a home for children and young people is a career.

In response to the most recent offensive clanger, the care community mobilised. Who Cares Scotland?, a brilliant charity campaigning for the rights of care experienced people, helped bring together a UK-wide group of people with foster care experience to create their own advertising resources.

#ShareOurLife was, according to one of the members of the group, Kenneth Murray, created in just four hours. What a testament to the talent and skills of the people involved that they created a person-centred and engaging marketing campaign in half a working day.

What an absolute source of shame that should be to other professional marketing companies that this work was done so swiftly and for free yet bested their professional attempts. What a further source of shame that it was needed and that care experienced people were compelled to put the work in to attempt to flip the narrative used to discuss them.

When there's this wealth of experience and knowledge there to be used, there is no excuse for fostering agencies not to insist that any marketing company they use consults with care experienced people.

In Scotland, the Independent Care Review's report, The Promise, recommended that love is a fundamental part of care. It might be a stretch to suggest that marketing agencies focus on love when they produce fostering campaigns but respect, empathy and humanity should be fundamentals.

Presenting young people as a problem in need of a solution or as a means to make money only serves to dehumanise a community already under served by society.

There is a need for increased recruitment to rectify a national shortage of foster carers and that forms part of a wider conversation about the care system, say whether it should be nationalised, whether foster carer is, as the lawyers for the Johnsons put it, "only a vocation" or whether it is employment.

At that heart of that, though, must always be the children and young people the system serves and any advertising campaign must centre them too. This should go without saying rather than be the message in need of marketing.

