INDUSTRIAL action has begun industrial action at Forth Valley College in a protest over cuts to 30 lecturers' jobs.

The action involving members of EIS, Scotland's largest teaching union includes ‘working to rule’, where members will do no more than the minimum required by their contract, escalating to a refusal to take an accurate student register, a marking boycott, and refusing to cover for absent colleagues.

Members are taking action from 10th November until January 29 unless and until a resolution is found.

EIS said that 80% of participating members voted for action short of strike, with turnout of 53%, in a ballot last month. The members involved are spread across sites in Falkirk, Alloa, and Stirling.

READ MORE: Heriot-Watt University staff vote for strike action

The EIS said it believes that the proposed changes are a "retrograde step" for the profession and the students. It said the new roles are lower paid, with more class contact hours, less time for preparation, and reduced annual leave.

The union also warns that the move will "impact the quality of education" on offer to students.

It said the new roles don not require a teaching qualification or General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) recognition.

Forth Valley College branch rep Alison Addie said: “The changes have devastated staff. We’ve been lecturers for years – now we’ve been told that we’re just support staff. I’m really worried about the direction of the college and the impact on students. We want to seek a resolution with management. The college have said there’s no going back so we will take all action necessary to protect our jobs and our students’ education.”

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said, “It’s deeply concerning that the college is moving ahead with these changes. Forth Valley College is looking to cut costs and have decided to target lecturers.”

“Members across Scotland are concerned that the professional role and status of college lecturers is under threat. This is an alarming direction of travel for Scottish education.”

Mr Flanagan added: “It is not too late for the college to change this, but they need to act now and reinstate lecturers’ posts.”