A FIFE hospital which has had a ward shut down to new admissions to deal with a Covid cluster now has 38 positive cases of coronavirus.
Enhanced cleaning and decontamination remains in place at Cameron Hospital in Windygates in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
Balcurvie Ward, a 20-bed unit providing rehabilitation services for adults, was originally shut down to new admissions ten days ago.
Cameron Hospital is 74 bed-community hopsital which includes a specialist unit for neuro rehabilitation for multiple sclerosis, stroke and head injury in age group 16–64 years.
NHS Fife say visiting is currently suspended at all hospitals in Fife, however the health board says a small number of exceptions are in place, such in cases as where patients are receiving end-of-life care.
It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases in Fife rose by 50 in 24 hours yesterday.
The total number of cases reached 2936 yesterday.
The number of people in hospital with the virus in the area has now reached 58, with 11 of those being in an intensive care unit.
