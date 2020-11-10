NHS bosses have apologised for a blunder which prevented cervical screening letters being issued to 15,000 women, potentially delaying cancer diagnoses.

National Services Scotland (NSS) has said it was recently made aware of a technical issue which prevented the letters being issued during an eight-day period in late August.

As a result, the affected letters have been delayed for a period of two months.

NSS is contacting around 15,000 screening participants and anyone affected will receive their letters in the coming days.

An NSS statement said it is had worked urgently with its external supplier to resolve the issue and ensure it cannot happen again.

Mr Allan Wilson, Clinical Lead for the Cervical Screening Programme, said: “Additional safeguards have been put in place and we continue to closely monitor and review the situation.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise any impact on those who are affected. Participants affected by the issue who wish to have a cervical screening test will be prioritised within sample-taking locations.

“Their tests will also be processed as quickly as possible within the laboratory to ensure there is no further delay."

He added: “We deeply regret any concern that this incident may have caused.”

Robert Music, Chief Executive, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “This incident comes when we are living in very uncertain times and for those affected we know this news may cause additional anxiety.

“It is important to know that HPV and cell changes take many years to develop into cervical cancer, not months, and the immune system will often get rid of them without the need for treatment, so please try not to worry.

“The steps being taken by NHS Scotland will hopefully ensure events such as this do not happen again and that the cervical screening programme continues to improve.”