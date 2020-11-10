Nicola Sturgeon has announced the new local tier levels in Scotland which will come into force from Friday 13 November.

Ms Sturgeon has stated that we face "tough times ahead" but that there can be " cautious optimism" as a "glimmer of light has appeared" with news of a new vaccine.

The First Minister has revealed that Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross will move into level 3 of the five-tier system from Friday.

New rules are in place for people in Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles while areas in tier 2 may have their level reduced in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the decision to move three more areas to Level 3 restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The most recent data shows that, in the space of a week, the seven-day number of cases per 100,000 of the population has increased in Perth and Kinross by 32%, in Fife by 40%, and in Angus by 47%.

"The advice of the chief medical officer and national clinical director is that Level 2 restrictions may not be sufficient to slow down and reverse increases of this magnitude and, as a result, an early move to Level 3 was strongly recommended.”

She added: "I know this will be disappointing to residents and businesses in these areas.

"However, by acting now, we can hopefully prevent an even more serious deterioration in the situation in the future."

There is no change for the 18 other areas already under Level 3 restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon added: "The sacrifices everyone is making are hard but they are helping and they are saving lives.

"There is no doubt the restrictions we have put in place have slowed the spread of the virus.

"The number of new cases is still too high and this is crucial. While we have seen a levelling off, we are not yet seeing a sustained fall in cases.

"Clearly that requires caution and we want to see a decline in cases. We can't rule out the need to take action beyond what I [have outlined].

"There are a number that are giving us some cause for concern."

Here's what you need to know:

Your area's tiers:

Aberdeen City - 2

Aberdeenshire - 2

Angus - 3

Argyll and Bute - 2

Clackmannanshire - 3

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - 1

Dumfries and Galloway - 2

Dundee City - 3

East Ayrshire - 3

East Dunbartonshire - 3

East Lothian - 3

East Renfrewshire - 3

Edinburgh City - 3

Falkirk - 3

Fife - 3

Glasgow City - 3

Highland - 1

Inverclyde - 3

Midlothian - 3

Moray - 1

North Ayrshire - 3

North Lanarkshire - 3

Orkney Islands - 1

Perth and Kinross - 3

Renfrewshire - 3

Scottish Borders - 2

Shetland Islands - 1

South Ayrshire -3

South Lanarkshire - 3

Stirling - 3

West Dunbartonshire - 3

West Lothian - 3

What each tier means for you:

COVID-19 Protection Level: 0

Socialising

8/3 indoors i.e. max 8 people from 3 households

15/5 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 15 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 5 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Permitted – licensing times apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Permitted – licensing times apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Permitted

Takeaways

Take-aways can operate as normal, as long as food and drink is sold for consumption off the premises. Face coverings and physical distancing rules must be followed.

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or level 4 areas in Scotland.

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Otherwise unrestricted

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Open

Mobile close contact services are permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Open

Stadia and events

Outdoor events permitted

Indoor events – seated and ambulatory permitted (restricted numbers)

Indoor grouped standing not permitted

Stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

Open – indoor restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – 50 person limit

Funerals – 50 person limit

Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 50 person limit

Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership.

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

Open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

Permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions (see socialising)

Schools

Open – with standard protective measures in place

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Permitted

Sports and exercise

All permitted - safety measures in place.

Leisure and entertainment

Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

Visitor attractions

Open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

Permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Permitted

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

Working from home still advised

Open – working from home default where possible

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Visiting hospitals

Essential visits

Two designated visitors observing physical distancing will apply

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 0 shielding

Contact with others: Follow the level advice to the general population

Follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping

Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/formal childcare: Follow the level advice to the general population

Members of the public enjoy their first drink in a beer garden at the Hootenanny, Glasgow.

COVID-19 Protection Level: 1

Socialising

6/2 indoors (Exceptions for Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles as from Friday:in-home socialising from one other household) i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

6/2 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Otherwise unrestricted

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

Mobile close contact services permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Open

Stadia and events

Outdoor events seated and open space permitted (restricted numbers)

Outdoor grouped standing events not permitted

Small seated indoor events permitted

Stadia – open with restricted numbers

Worship

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200 Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit Funerals – 20 person limit Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with standard protective measures in place Informal childcare Permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions Schools Open – with standard protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning. Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted) Leisure and entertainment Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events). Visitor attractions Open Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Open Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted Offices, call centres and other workplaces Essential only/working from home Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 1 shielding Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population



COVID-19 Protection Level: 2

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Pemitted – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Alcohol only with main meal – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Permitted – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

Events not permitted/closed

Drive in events permitted

Stadia closed to spectators

Worship

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit

Funerals – 20 person limit

Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Informal childcare Permitted. You should follow the rules for socialising. Schools Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning. Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted) Leisure and entertainment Cinemas, amusement arcades open. Following closed: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment Visitor attractions Open Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Open but reduced face-to-face services. Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted - differentiated restrictions apply Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted Offices, call centres and otehr workplaces Essential only/working from home Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 2 shielding Contact with others: Reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with Avoid: One metre zones Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: Follow the level advice to the general population COVID-19 Protection Level: 3 Socialising No in-home socialising 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering. Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required. ​​ When you meet people from another household indoors you should: Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission. Maintain hand and cough hygiene Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door Hospitality (food and drink) Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors) Not permitted Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors) Not permitted Hospitality (food for consumption on premises) Permitted – last entrty 17:00 and closes at 18:00 Takeaways Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites) Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply Tourists should not travel into, or out off, a Level 3 area for holidays or visits Exceptions for essentials travel includes those who must travel for work, education, health or for those attending weddings or funerals which requires an overnight stay. Travel No non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas International quarantine regulations apply Transport Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible Avoid non-essential use of public transport. Face coverings compulsory Shopping Open Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians) Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures Mobile close contact service providers must not operate in level 3 with the exception of hairdressers and barbers. Public buildings – e.g. libraries Open (with protective measures) Stadia and events Stadia must be closed to spectators. No live events are permitted. Worship Open – restricted numbers (50) Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit Funerals – 20 person limit Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Informal childcare ​Informal childcare is permitted. You should follow the rules for socialising. Schools Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All under 18s organised sports and activities are permitted, provided appropriate safety measures are followed. Organised outdoor non-contact sports, personal training and coaching are permitted, provided appropriate safety measures are followed. Outdoor contact sports are not permitted, except for professional sport Exercise is permitted indoors, abiding by the rules on meeting other households. No group exercise classes or sports (contact or non-contact) are permitted indoors. Leisure and entertainment Closed Visitor attractions All indoor and outdoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, educational and heritage attractions, zoos and aquariums can open providing there are physical distancing and hygiene measures in place Visitor attractions with retail and hospitality facilities can open in level 3 in line with retail and hospitality guidance. Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible) Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted - differentiated restrictions apply Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted/online where possible. Offices, call centres and other workplaces Essential only/working from home Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 3 shielding Contact with others: Limit meeting people outside your own household, avoid indoor public spaces. Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times. If you cannot work from home: Speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician. School/ formal childcare: Parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children should still attend



COVID-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Closed

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

All holiday accommodation is closed to tourism. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only:

Travel

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

Face coverings compulsory

Shopping

Only essential retail

Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can also remain open.

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Closed

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Closed

Stadia and events

Stadia must be closed to spectators.

No live events are permitted

Worship

Open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 15 people

Funerals and wakes – 20 person limit

No receptions

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

Early learning and childcare can remain open. Enhanced and targeted protective measures are in place.

Informal childcare

Informal childcare is only permitted for essential workers.

You should follow the rules for socialising.

Only children should enter the home of another household.

Schools

Open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Not permitted

Sports and exercise

You are permitted to meet others outdoors, following the rules around meeting other households, for informal exercise or sport.

Indoor sports facilities are closed.

Outdoor gyms can remain open.

Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.

Leisure and entertainment

Closed

Visitor attractions

All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed

Outdoor visitor attractions, such as parks, gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos may remain open, to enable exercise and recreation to be undertaken with appropriate physical distancing in place, but should only be visited in line with travel restrictions.

Visitor attraction’s retail and hospitality facilities will be closed.

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

No activities are permitted with the exception of youth work where it is delivered as part of the school day/curriculum.

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Essential only/online where possible

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

Essential only/working from home

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding