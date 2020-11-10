BORIS Johnson was preparing to congratulate Donald Trump on the US election, a hidden message has revealed.

The Prime Minister's office posted a graphic on social media on Saturday, congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory.

However a hidden message underneath shows that No.10 had actually been preparing to congratulate Donald Trump.

By changinging the contrast, saturation and display of the graphic, which is still on the Prime Minister's Twitter page, on any basic computer programme it is possible to see another message hidden below which clearly states 'Trump'.

Further down, another hidden piece of text states 'on the future of this....'.

It is understood there was a technical error which led to the graphic being posted with the secret message beneath. The government has acknowledged that two messages were prepared in the even of victory for Mr Biden or Mr Trump.

Concerns are growing that the revelations will not help relations between No.10 and the new US president.

Reports have suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is not a fan of the Prime Minister, while Mr Biden's team took a dim view of 2016 remarks Mr Johnson made about Barack Obama's 'part-Kenyan' heritage.

Mr Johnson was referring to the then-President's decision to remove a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office, which had been a loan to President George Bush.

Mr Johnson said at the time: "Some said it was a snub to Britain. Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender.”

He later refused to apologise for the remarks.

Downing Street said the graphic gaffe was due to a "technical error".

A Government spokesperson said: “As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election.

"A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”