The Lottie Project

Jacqueline Wilson

Doubleday, £5.99

What is it about?

It is written from the perspective of Charlie, an 11-year-old girl who is popular at school. When asked to research the Victorian era Charlie decides to write a diary as her Victorian character, Lottie. Through this and her own diary she deals with family issues such as her mum losing her job, dating, and new friendships.

Who is it aimed at?

I would recommend this to those aged 11 and older.

What was your favourite part?

What I think makes it so easy to re-read time and time again is the way it switches between the perspective of Charlie and Lottie.

Least favourite part?

I sometimes struggled with Charlie’s character and her tendency to act out simply for attention but this comes to make sense later in the story.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Jo, Charlie’s mother.

Why should someone buy it?

It’s the perfect balance of being educational about history while never being boring, with two parallel fictional stories with strong-willed and compelling characters.