Scotland is to be provided with enough rapid Covid tests to cover 10 per cent of the population every week.

The UK Government's health secretary Matt Hancock said that the lateral flow tests which have been trialled in Liverpool will now be made available elsewhere in the country.

The tests give results within 15 to 30 minutes.

Mr Hancock told MPs: "The next step is to roll out this mass testing capability more widely.

“So I can tell the House that last night I wrote 67 directors of public health who have expressed an interest in making 10,000 tests available immediately and making available lateral flow tests for use by local officials, according to local needs, at a rate of 10% of their population per week.

“That same capacity – 10% of the population per week – will be made available to the devolved administrations too.

“By combining the local knowledge of public health leaders with our extensive national infrastructure, we can tackle this virus in our communities and help our efforts to bring the R down.

“Testing provides confidence and it is this confidence that will help get Britain back on our feet once more.”

Mr Hancock also said he had primed NHS Engladnstaff to be ready to deploy a vaccine any time from December 1.

He said: "We do not yet know whether or when a vaccine is approved, but I have tasked the NHS with being ready for any date from December 1.

"The logistics are complex, the uncertainties are real and the scale of the job is vast. But I know that the NHS brilliantly assisted by the armed services will be up to the task."

He said that the vaccine rollout would require long hours and weekend working, ut that it would "inject hope into millions of arms this winter."

He said: "The deployment of the vaccine will involve working long days and weekends, and it comes on top of all the NHS has already done for us this year, and I want to thank in advance my NHS colleagues for the work that this will entail.

“I know that they will rise to this challenge of being ready when the science comes good to inject hope into millions of arms this winter.”