More than 800 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 832 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 39 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 75,187.
New figures confirmed 1,239 people were in hospital, with 102 in intensive care.
Of the 10,499 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results – 9.5 per cent of these were positive.
A total of 293 cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 171 in Lanarkshire, 114 in Lothian and 90 in Ayrshire and Arran.
Since the start of the outbreak 3,079 people have now died who tested positive for coronavirus.
