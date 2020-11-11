SORTING through papers in the attic a few weeks ago, I came across a sheaf of notes on wafer-thin blue paper, the sort used for posting overseas. The writing was more like the wanderings of an inked grasshopper than anything taught in the Scottish education system, and immediately I recognised my father’s hand. Little more than jottings, these were his reflections as he boarded a troop ship in late July 1945, shortly after his 19th birthday, heading for the Far East.

He mentioned the sapper next to him at the rail as they pulled out of Southampton; he had tears rolling down his face. His description of sailing through the Suez canal was vivid, fishermen casting nets from dhows in the ship’s wake. The cramped trains that took them to an army base in India were diabolically uncomfortable. But at one point during the journey, he mentioned that victory had been announced over Japan.

What struck me was that his thoughts were not to do with his own future, which overnight had become far less frightening, but with his parents back home, who no longer needed to worry about him. His own father, who was decorated for his work as an ambulance driver in the trenches, never spoke of what he had seen, but died in 1950 of lung cancer, perhaps as a result of being gassed.

Armistice Day is such a routine, ritual anniversary recalling those who fought in the First World War that you might think it would lose some of its significance as time passes. Yet, for me, and I suspect for many of us as we get older, it grows more affecting and thought-provoking rather than less.

I was brought up with my mother’s memories of the Second World War, as a London evacuee, and my father’s time in the army, but their experiences, even of the Blitz, were nothing compared to those who saw active service, or lost loved ones.

Stories told by veterans of both conflicts on Armistice Day down the decades have been hair-raising and awe inspiring. What an antidote to ageism to hear how soldiers, medics, and all the others involved in the fight acted when they were young. It allows us to recognise that behind the elderly faces these troopers are in many ways still much as they were when they served their country in their youth.

As always, I watched the commemorations this year at the Cenotaph and Edinburgh Castle with a lump in the throat. If anything the oddness of empty spaces and echoing absences made them even more poignant. In some ways it felt symbolic of the thinning ranks of the ordinary population during this pandemic, and the terrible gaps recently left in so many people’s lives.

And yet, it is not all gloom. As well as paying tribute, today is also about celebration, of resilience, courage and extraordinary heroism. The popularity of Sam Mendes’s film 1917 is only one recent example of people’s tireless interest in the Great War. The international renown of Michael Morpurgo’s novel and play War Horse, about an army horse in France, shows how deeply this conflict still moves us.

Every few months, it seems, remarkable stories emerge from both world wars that nobody knew anything about. The other evening I watched a film called The 12th Man, about a team of saboteurs sent from Britain in 1943 to destroy German targets in occupied Norway. From the outset the mission went horrendously wrong, leaving only one wounded survivor, who had the Nazis on his trail for months. Without the help of Norwegian farmers and their families, he would not have lasted a week in the Arctic winter, let alone reached safety.

Based on a true story, it was yet another example of the fortitude shown not only by serving soldiers, but by civilians. Their bravery was, if anything, even more remarkable, since it was inspired by compassion as well as resistance to tyranny. It took decades for many of the most intrepid to be recognised, among them women spies and double agents who risked or lost their lives, as did doctors, nurses working within sound of gunfire, or code breakers who helped change the war’s direction.

What is becoming clearer with each fresh revelation is that, far from growing weary of hearing about what went on during these struggles, our fascination is evergreen. In part, perhaps, this is because many of us had grandparents or parents who fought in them, or recall what the Home Front was like as youngsters.

Yet even when those direct links grow more tenuous and are eventually lost, I believe that for future generations, learning about two global conflicts that caused such convulsions and were so far-reaching, will be just as compelling as it is for us.

This week’s announcement of a vaccine that might combat the pandemic has possibly given us an inkling of what it must have felt like when the Armistice was first called, at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. At that moment, years of misery, endurance, violence and slaughter came to an end. The relief of combatants, and of those anxiously waiting for news of them at home, bears little comparison with our own times. Nor does the scale of loss, with young soldiers bearing the brunt. And yet the expectation that, within months or a year, life might start to return to a semblance of normality was surely part of what those in 1918, and also 1945, anticipated with joy as hostilities ceased.

If nothing else, the pandemic has heightened the awareness of how fragile and fleeting our existence is. Armistice Day reaffirms that truth, but it also marks a very different relationship to death.

It is a reminder that some conflicts cannot be avoided, and baleful ideologies and regimes must be resisted, even at the price of one’s own survival. It seems to me that the older we get, the more we appreciate the full meaning of such sacrifice. I doubt I am alone in wondering how dauntless I would have been under the circumstances soldiers faced at the Western Front. As the bugle calls for two minutes’ silence, we honour those who did not have the luxury of wondering, and had no alternative but to act.

