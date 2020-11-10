The Scottish Government have revealed their justification for every local authority's lockdown level in Scotland.
The information, which has been published as a part of the weekly Covid-19 strategic framework review, sets out data and analysis supporting the decisions made across the country.
Nicola Sturgeon announced today that Fife, Angus and the Scottish Borders would be moving to level 3 from Friday 13 November, but hinted that some current level 3 areas could potentially drop down to level 2 in the coming weeks.
The First Minister Sturgeon said that we face "tough times ahead" but that there can be "cautious optimism" as a "glimmer of light has appeared" with news of a new vaccine.
In the document, it makes clear that decisions have to be based firmly in the best available evidence, assessed through a process that is open, transparent and collaborative and frequently reviewed so that restrictions are not kept in place longer than is strictly necessary to achieve the aim of suppressing the virus.
Here's the reasoning:
