THE Scottish Secretary has warned it could be the middle of 2021 before a new coronavirus vaccine even begins to make a difference to national life.

Alister Jack said people had to be “realistic” about the potential impact of a new jab.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that extensive trials suggested their joint vaccine was 90 per cent effective at stopping people being infected.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock today say the first of the 40m doses ordered by the UK Government could be administered by the end of the year.

However he said there were “no guarantees” and it was unclear how many people would have to be vaccinated before life returned to normal.

But speaking at the Scottish Land & Estates virtual annual conference today, Mr Jack suggested normality wouldn’t be any time soon.

The Dumfries & Galloway MP said: “After a welcome lull in the virus during the summer I’m afraid we’re seeing a second wave across the UK.

“The social and economic consequences of this virus continue to manifest themselves, and unfortunately I think that’s likely to be case for some time to come.

“There is much talk about a vaccine, which is optimism on the horizon.

“In fact, there are two vaccines in play, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. There are another four, I think, behind that that may or may not make it through to the finishing line.

“But we have to be realistic.

It’s going to be late spring, early summer before those vaccines are going to begin to make a difference.”

However he later said the vaccine still offered “best hope for a return to normal life”.



