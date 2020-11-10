THE Prime Minister has spoken to the new US president Joe Biden today.

Boris Johnson is understood to have had a 20 minute phonecall with the incoming president this afternoon, where he invited him to Glasgow for the COP26 conference.

He also discussed how to recover from the coronavirus pandemic with the American chief.

Announcing the call on social media, Mr Johnson said: "I just spoke to Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election.

"I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

Mr Johnson is not thought to have been the first world leader to receive a call from the new president, however Downing Street said yesterday the PM was not concentrating on what position on the call list he came in.

It is understood Mr Johnson was one of the first to be contacted, after the Irish leader Michael Martin and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

Theresa May was number nine on Donald Trump's list of leaders to phone when he took office four years ago.

A No.10 spokesman said: " In a call this afternoon the Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States.

“The Prime Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“They discussed the close and longstanding relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO.

“The Prime Minister and President-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Prime Minister invited the President-elect to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year. They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021.”