WHAT a week to enjoy. Not only has President Trump shrivelled up and died, howling like an orange-coloured Elphaba, the Pfizer vaccine has allowed us to dream the words of an Emily Dickinson poem. "Hope is the thing with feathers,’ runs the titular line, "That perches in the soul. And sings the tune without the words. And never stops – at all."

There is certainly reason for flying in the direction of new-found optimism; the FTSE rose by almost five per cent yesterday, Oxford University’s Professor of Medicine Sir John Bell is “delighted you can make a vaccine against this critter.”

Boris Johnson, of course, was able to turn his own highly-tuned poetic ear to the wind to create the (cringing) couplet; “We have awaited the distant bugle of the scientific cavalry coming over the brow of the hill. And now that toot of the bugle is louder.”

But BoJo was reigning in the hyperbole. The PM may have all the sensitivity of a toot of uncut cocaine, but he is still acutely aware that we’re bang in the middle of a pandemic. Even Boris Johnson will know the UK death figure is close to 50,000. And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon certainly won’t be reaching for the bugle to signal the Covid war is over anytime soon.

“The news should give us all some tentative hope and, let’s be honest, all of us could do with that,” she sighed.

Ms Sturgeon maintains, rightly, that the good news should give us the impetus to hold steady in our efforts to keep the virus in check.

But our governments could be in for a tough period of rebellion. Ironically, the incredible news of vaccine development could create a surge in infection rates, the R number could go in the wrong direction.

With vaccine hope comes reassurance. With reassurance comes laxity. With laxity comes the opportunity for the virus to wreck lungs, tear at muscles and wreck the immune system.

There are two forces fighting government initiatives; there are the Covid deniers, those who believe the virus has been politicised. These people are largely bonkers. (Although that’s not to say governments are not averse to making political capital out of policy directive.)

And there are the growing bands or ordinary people who can’t contemplate a virtual Christmas, who need to hug their parents, meet up in their friends’ homes, that Santa must arrive in the form of a hospitality sector.

Many won’t choose to be tracked and traced because it means two weeks in isolation and they simply can’t afford to be confined. And there are swelling amounts for whom the mental health problem is ever worrying.

But if we do continue to stay safe and sanitise, the challenge for government, now that the MRNA vaccine is shown to be 90 per cent effective, is not only to achieve consensus politics but to make sure it can process the vaccine.

Yes, the UK Government has ordered 40 million doses from Pfizer, which should be enough to vaccinate about 18 million people successfully. If we concentrated that on healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, then it would significantly reduce the number of deaths. But it won’t stop the spread of the disease itself.

To immunise the entire world to herd immunity levels, you’d need about 10.5 billion doses.

And the vaccine has to be contained below minus 70C. That requires specialist equipment. Can we be reassured the UK and Scottish Governments are setting plans in place right now for the setting up of freezer units. Or will we endure another ventilator units/PPE fiasco?

Yes, there are reasons to be positive: the breakthrough Ebola vaccine developed during the 2014-15 outbreak required a -60°C cold chain, and was rolled out at incredible speed to hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of a war zone.

But at the same time, optimism won’t suddenly offer protection. Seeing the end in sight doesn’t impact upon the immediate. In this Remembrance week it’s worth remembering that almost 3,000 British troops died on the Western Front in the war’s final day, most of them in the six hours between the armistice signing and enactment.

We still have to complete vaccine tests, then get it out to care home workers and residents first, then work our way down the age groupings until the 50 per cent inoculation needed to achieve herd immunity kicks in.

We all need to work towards progress – and be hopeful. But heed the words of John O’Donoghue’s To Bless The Space Between Us.

‘This is the time to be slow. Lie low to the wall

Until the bitter weather passes.

‘Try, as best you can, not to let The wire brush of doubt Scrape from your heart

All sense of yourself. And your hesitant light.’

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.