NICOLA Sturgeon announced today (November 11) that several Scottish regions will move to Tier 3 lockdown, effective from Friday.

Everyone has been told since at least March 2020 that the purpose of lockdown is to slow the spread of the coronavirus. By slowing its spread, so it can be fought more effectively.

But, if that is the Government aim, why delay lockdown by several days? Essentially, delay allows the virus to spread further, not only regionally but also nationally.

Given that, surely the most effective policy should be to lockdown early, and open up late – but only if slowing the spread of the virus is the principle aim of the Government.

Albert Halliday, Newton Mearns.

I AM confused. We have experienced doctors, virologists, surgeons, nurses and epidemiologists telling us just how dangerous Covid-19 is, and then we have a journalist called Miranda Moore telling us that our response to the virus is out of all proportion ("Lockdown scepticism doesn’t mean you’re heartless", The Herald, November 9).

You just don't know who to believe in all of this, do you?

James Gracie, Sanquhar.

THE best, most uplifting news so far this year. A vaccine to get us back to something like normality (“New Covid vaccine to ‘return life to normal by spring’", The Herald, November 10). Seeing vulnerable children, our grandchildren, having them round for dinner, hugs, just sitting next to them. I can’t wait.

Problem. Our NHS decided that our GPs won’t administer our flu vaccine this winter. As a result, it’s about five or six weeks late compared with previous years. People have been so worried about the flu jab they have bought it from pharmacies rather than wait for the NHS.

Question. How on earth will our NHS manage the administration of the Covid vaccine? Fingers crossed, folks.

Peter Gittins, Stirling.

I NOTE that GPs in England are to be given extra funding to ensure that the Covid vaccine is distributed quickly and to the most at-risk first. I wonder how it will be distributed in Scotland? If it is the same system that was used for the flu vaccine it will almost certainly ensure that the most vulnerable are the last to get it.

Arthur Robinson, Lockerbie.

THE Health Secretary announced on Monday, with great flourish, the re-introduction of a thrombectomy service in Scotland and your reporter states that it was withdrawn in 2018 amid safety concerns ("Stroke patient made ‘remarkable’ recovery after surgery in Majorca not available at his Scots home", The Herald, Herald, November 10). This raises the question: what has the Scottish Government done to resolve these issues for a service which is available and appears to be operating without concern in England, Northern Ireland and most of the developed world?

Probably the true reason for this disgraceful approach is the Scottish Government’s refusal to inject funding and training for our excellent practitioners to facilitate availability of this life-saving treatment. The service is being piloted in Tayside but we in the central belt /west, with the highest population, endure a wait of almost five years. How many more patients will unnecessarily die or sustain massive life-changing disabilities?

Thrombectomy should be available to all suitable patients in 2021 but I t looks as though a high proportion of us will still be denied this treatment if we have the misfortune to suffer a severe stroke prior to 2023 and face expensive rehabilitation if we are lucky to survive.

M Downs, Lanarkshire.