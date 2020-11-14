Brodie Illuminated

The National Trust for Scotland has transformed the grounds at Brodie Castle to welcome visitors beyond their usual daylight hours. Visitors will be guided along illuminated pathways with light and projection techniques, highlighting individual plants that are often unseen during daylight hours. There’s also a new group of wood carvings, including a Dragon Egg Trail. You can finish your tour with warm refreshments from the Castle Cafe.

November 18 and 20 from 3.30-8.30pm (last entry at 7pm). Tickets from £6, Brodie Castle, Brodie, Forres, IV36 2TE

From the Archive

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Edinburgh Printmakers have moved their gallery online. Visitors to the website can see the works as an exhibition experience and learn the stories behind them. The Viewing Room features work by the Edinburgh Printmakers' alumni dating back to 1967. The exhibition gives visitors the chance to see some of the hidden treasures from the Galleries at Castle Mills.

November 16 January 31. Free, www.edinburghprintmakers.co.uk

Twelve Triangles

Acclaimed Edinburgh bakery Twelve Triangles has opened a food store offering baked goods, homemade takeaway dishes and fresh produce – alongside soft serve ice cream. Originally envisaged as a restaurant, the shop has opened with an emphasis on top notch produce for people to cook at home. The Easter Road shop is close to Holyrood Park as well as Montgomery Street Park, making it ideal for winter picnic provisions.

Every Wednesday-Sunday from 8.30am-6pm, 22-24 Easter Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5PRG

In Touch: Exhibition

The University of Glasgow is hosting an online event, co-developed and curated with the charity Deafblind Scotland, aiming to explore how different experiences of touch might reshape audio-visual art practices relating to the senses and inform the development of communication tools and strategies.

November 12-22. Free, online at beinghumanfestival.org

Stirling Distillery Virtual Tour and Tasting

Join the team at the Stirling Distillery from the comfort of your own home as they take you on a virtual tour and tasting. A fun and educational experience, learn about the history of gin to the story behind the creation of Stirling Gin and how they make the magic happen. Your pack includes the virtual tour, alongside all the miniatures you’ll need to enjoy the tasting as well as a cocktail recipe book to have a go at making your own.

November 2020-April 2021. Purchase your pack from £24.95 at stirlinggin.co.uk