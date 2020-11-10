A cluster at a major hospital's cardiology ward has grown to 34 cases, after the outbreak was announced yesterday.
Ward 109 at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been forced to close to new admissions and visiting has been stopped.
Yesterday it was announced that 26 cases linked to the ward had been discovered, but this number has now grown to 34.
NHS Grampian confirmed an investigation is under way, and have stressed that care is being provided to patients as normal.
A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Following 34 detected cases of COVID-19 associated with Ward 109 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the ward has been closed to new admissions and visiting.
“An Incident Management Team has been set up to investigate these cases. Care is being provided to patients on the ward as normal.”
An orthopaedic trauma unit at the hospital was also forced to close last month when a "small number" of coronavirus cases were confirmed.
Health bosses said enhanced cleaning was taking place at the ward.
