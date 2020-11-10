President-elect Joe Biden has branded Donald Trump's refusal to concede an "embarrassment" as his administration prepares to take over on January 20 2021 when he is due to be inaugurated.

After a live address on the topic of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Mr Biden was asked whether he had anything to say to Mr Trump.

He replied: "Mr President, I look forward to speaking with you."

When asked his thoughts on Mr Trump's potential refusal to cooperate, he added: "I think it's an embarrassment, the only thing, how can I say this tactfully, I think it will not help the president's legacy."

It comes after several recent calls with foreign world leaders, including Boris Johnson, when Mr Biden told them "America is back."

Mr Biden has stressed "nothing is going to stop" the transition of power.

In his defence of Obamacare, Mr Biden spoke of the "divisive" issue of healthcare.

He said: "I'm not naive to the fact that healthcare is an issue that has divided the American people in the past."

He added: "Obamacare is the law that every American should be proud of" as it's "why people with pre-existing conditions are protected in this country."

He went on: "If you're sick, if you struggling, if you're worried about how you're going to get going or go through the day, we will not abandon you.

"That is a promise. We will not leave you to face these challenges alone."

Mr Trump's latest tweet reiterated his belief that he has not lost the US presidential race, stating: "We will WIN!"